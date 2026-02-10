USMNT could lose coach Pochettino after 2026 World Cup as Premier League giants emerge as potential destination

The USMNT will face perhaps the biggest challenge in its history this year. The team will have the responsibility of representing the United States at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as tournament hosts and, unlike in 1994, they will do so with a highly competitive squad. In that context, Mauricio Pochettino’s work will be crucial to achieving the desired goals. However, the coach could see his future in the Premier League after the summer.

Reports indicate that Tottenham Hotspur could be Pochettino’s destination in the near future. “Former incumbent Pochettino is ready to return to the role he left in 2019,” TeamTalk reported this week.

Indeed, Spurs enjoyed a highly successful period with Pochettino as head coach between 2014 and 2019. He arrived after standing out at Southampton and, during his more than five years at the London club, built an extremely competitive team that came close to winning major honors.

Tottenham never finished lower than fifth in the Premier League under Pochettino, and they were runners-up in the 2016–17 season. They also enjoyed their best run in European competition, reaching the final of the 2018–19 UEFA Champions League.

USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Tottenham fans want Pochettino back

Those achievements earned Mauricio Pochettino the affection of Tottenham fans, who dream of seeing him return as soon as possible. In fact, during recent matches, supporters at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium have frequently chanted songs referencing the Argentine coach.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Christian Pulisic’s future remains uncertain as AC Milan star reportedly draws Premier League interest amid stalled renewal

That sentiment comes amid growing dissatisfaction with the team’s results, which has put Thomas Frank’s future in doubt. Under his leadership, Spurs came close to winning the UEFA Super Cup against Paris Saint-Germain, a title that slipped away in a penalty shootout after Tottenham had led for much of the match.

Since then, performances have been inconsistent. In the Premier League, the team finds itself in a difficult position, sitting 15th in the standings and just six points above the relegation zone. However, in the UEFA Champions League, Spurs finished fourth in the standings and qualified directly for the round of 16, placing them in a very strong position in that competition.

What is Pochettino’s situation with the USMNT?

Mauricio Pochettino arrived in the United States to take over the national team in late 2024, replacing Gregg Berhalter. Since then, he has coached 22 matches, posting a record of 13 wins, two draws, and seven losses. His biggest test so far was the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, where the team lost the final to Mexico.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Looking ahead, it is clear that the culmination of his work will be the 2026 World Cup, where the USMNT will face the pressure of playing in front of home fans with the eyes of the soccer world upon them. While much could change depending on how things unfold, that tournament could represent Pochettino’s final challenge with the national team.

The Argentine coach’s contract expires this summer, at the conclusion of the World Cup. If things go well for the USMNT, Pochettino could receive an offer to continue for the next World Cup cycle. However, he would also be free to pursue other opportunities, and that is where a return to the Premier League emerges as a tempting option.