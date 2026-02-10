Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
WORLD CUP
Comments

USMNT could lose coach Pochettino after 2026 World Cup as Premier League giants emerge as potential destination

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino.
© Omar VegaUSMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The USMNT will face perhaps the biggest challenge in its history this year. The team will have the responsibility of representing the United States at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as tournament hosts and, unlike in 1994, they will do so with a highly competitive squad. In that context, Mauricio Pochettino’s work will be crucial to achieving the desired goals. However, the coach could see his future in the Premier League after the summer.

Reports indicate that Tottenham Hotspur could be Pochettino’s destination in the near future. “Former incumbent Pochettino is ready to return to the role he left in 2019,” TeamTalk reported this week.

Indeed, Spurs enjoyed a highly successful period with Pochettino as head coach between 2014 and 2019. He arrived after standing out at Southampton and, during his more than five years at the London club, built an extremely competitive team that came close to winning major honors.

Tottenham never finished lower than fifth in the Premier League under Pochettino, and they were runners-up in the 2016–17 season. They also enjoyed their best run in European competition, reaching the final of the 2018–19 UEFA Champions League.

Mauricio Pochettino

USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Tottenham fans want Pochettino back

Those achievements earned Mauricio Pochettino the affection of Tottenham fans, who dream of seeing him return as soon as possible. In fact, during recent matches, supporters at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium have frequently chanted songs referencing the Argentine coach.

Advertisement
Christian Pulisic’s future remains uncertain as AC Milan star reportedly draws Premier League interest amid stalled renewal

see also

Christian Pulisic’s future remains uncertain as AC Milan star reportedly draws Premier League interest amid stalled renewal

That sentiment comes amid growing dissatisfaction with the team’s results, which has put Thomas Frank’s future in doubt. Under his leadership, Spurs came close to winning the UEFA Super Cup against Paris Saint-Germain, a title that slipped away in a penalty shootout after Tottenham had led for much of the match.

Since then, performances have been inconsistent. In the Premier League, the team finds itself in a difficult position, sitting 15th in the standings and just six points above the relegation zone. However, in the UEFA Champions League, Spurs finished fourth in the standings and qualified directly for the round of 16, placing them in a very strong position in that competition.

What is Pochettino’s situation with the USMNT?

Mauricio Pochettino arrived in the United States to take over the national team in late 2024, replacing Gregg Berhalter. Since then, he has coached 22 matches, posting a record of 13 wins, two draws, and seven losses. His biggest test so far was the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, where the team lost the final to Mexico.

Advertisement

Looking ahead, it is clear that the culmination of his work will be the 2026 World Cup, where the USMNT will face the pressure of playing in front of home fans with the eyes of the soccer world upon them. While much could change depending on how things unfold, that tournament could represent Pochettino’s final challenge with the national team.

The Argentine coach’s contract expires this summer, at the conclusion of the World Cup. If things go well for the USMNT, Pochettino could receive an offer to continue for the next World Cup cycle. However, he would also be free to pursue other opportunities, and that is where a return to the Premier League emerges as a tempting option.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch West Ham vs Manchester United in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

How to watch West Ham vs Manchester United in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

West Ham and Manchester United meet in a Matchday 26 clash during the 2025/2026 Premier League campaign. Below is everything fans need to know, from kickoff times to full broadcast details on TV and streaming platforms

Michael Carrick receives stunning backing from two Manchester United stars amid his uncertain Premier League future

Michael Carrick receives stunning backing from two Manchester United stars amid his uncertain Premier League future

Despite arriving at Manchester United amid considerable doubt, Michael Carrick has managed to surprise the entire fanbase with his performances. In fact, two key Red Devils players have decided to publicly back him to remain in charge.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney set roadmap for Wrexham to success amid Premier League aspirations

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney set roadmap for Wrexham to success amid Premier League aspirations

With the Premier League aspirations still alive in the 2025-26 season, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have set the roadmap to call the Wrexham project a success.

Lionel Messi reportedly hit with disappointing update on Argentine MLS Cup-winning teammate’s potential Inter Miami return

Lionel Messi reportedly hit with disappointing update on Argentine MLS Cup-winning teammate’s potential Inter Miami return

As Inter Miami look to bolster the squad, Lionel Messi has reportedly received a disappointing update regarding the potential return of an Argentine teammate who helped the club win the 2025 MLS Cup.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo