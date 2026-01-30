Cristiano Ronaldo’s new teammate’s dream turns sour quickly: Al-Nassr’s only 2026 signing faces early reality check after Jorge Jesus’ decision

Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence continues to ripple through the Saudi league, attracting ambitious young talents eager to test themselves alongside one of soccer’s greatest icons. This winter, that gravitational pull brought a highly rated Iraqi midfielder to Al-Nassr, marking one of the most symbolic moves of the season for the club. For Ronaldo, it meant welcoming another new teammate into a dressing room already packed with experience and expectation. For the player himself, it was the fulfilment of a dream years in the making, though one that has quickly taken an unexpected turn.

Al-Nassr’s winter activity has been notably restrained, making this signing stand out even more. As the club’s only confirmed arrival of 2026, the move carried weight beyond squad depth, signaling an intent to blend regional talent with global stardom. Yet just days after officially joining, early signs suggest the road ahead may not be as smooth as first imagined.

The Knight of Nadj moved swiftly to secure Hayder Abdulkareem from the Iraqi side, Al-Zawraa, after intensive negotiations. The deal saw the Saudi Pro League side pay approximately $500,000, with Al-Zawraa retaining a 15% sell-on clause — a strong indication of how highly the Iraqi club values its academy product. Abdulkareem signed a two-and-a-half-year contract running until June 2026, with an option for an additional year in the club’s favor.

From a personal standpoint, the move represented a major leap. His reported annual salary of around $450,000 reflects both Al-Nassr’s belief in his potential and the scale of opportunity now in front of him.

Jorge Jesus’ personal endorsement

Apparently, one of the defining factors behind the transfer was head coach Jorge Jesus, who personally pushed for the signing after monitoring Abdulkareem in continental competition. The Portuguese coach was particularly impressed by the midfielder’s composure and tactical awareness during the AFC Champions League 2 encounters.

Multiple Saudi reports confirmed that the signing was made on Jesus’ direct recommendation, underlining the expectations placed on the 21-year-old as he integrates into a squad featuring seasoned internationals — including Cristiano Ronaldo.

The blow revealed

However, just three days after joining — and despite already training with the squad — the optimism has tempered. Abdulkareem was notably excluded from the matchday squad against Al-Kholood, raising immediate questions.

Hayder Abdulkareem of Al-Nassr

According to former Al-Nassr legal director and club insider Saad Al-Subaie, the situation is now clearer — and more restrictive than many expected. The insider revealed that Abdulkareem will only feature in the AFC Champions League 2 and selected league matches, rather than being a regular domestic option. The reason is tactical. Angelo remains Jorge Jesus’ first-choice midfielder, with Abdulkareem viewed as a developmental option rather than an immediate starter.

Further context adds another layer to the story. According to the same insider, Abdulkareem was not the club’s first choice. The Riyadh outfit had initially explored moves for Lamine Camara and a Bundesliga midfielder, but financial constraints pushed the committee toward a more economical option.

“The management insisted on Hayder Abdulkareem due to the financial situation,” the insider explained. As a result, the Iraqi midfielder arrived as a strategic compromise, not a headline signing — a reality that now shapes his early role at the club.

