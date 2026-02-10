Cristiano Ronaldo could rejoin José Mourinho as the Portuguese reportedly eyes a surprising job after the 2026 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo has continued to be one of the world’s top goalscorers even at the age of 41. Given this, the veteran is anticipated to be one of Portugal’s star players at the 2026 World Cup, maintaining his impressive scoring pace. Following the much-anticipated tournament, the forward might reunite with José Mourinho, 13 years after their tenure at Real Madrid, as the coach considers taking on an unexpected role.

According to ESPN, José Mourinho will be offered the chance to become Portugal’s head coach after the 2026 World Cup, as Roberto Martínez’s contract will expire. After several years without truly shining, the 63-year-old coach has managed to establish a solid sporting project at Benfica. For this reason, his departure would be far from straightforward, as he is under contract until 2027 and is viewed as a key figure in the club’s future plans.

Even though Mourinho has had many experiences with major teams in Europe, the 63-year-old coach has acknowledged his desire to coach in a UEFA Eurocup or World Cup: “I want to play a European Championship or a World Cup and unite a country around a team, as I have already done many times with the clubs,” he said, via Corriere Dello Sport in 2024. Then, José confessed having rejected a Brazil coaching spot to just focus on Portugal, in a potential scenario.

Considering his desire, José Mourinho might not hesitate to accept a potential offer from Portugal. Given this, Benfica would seek to continue with their ambitious sporting project, betting on Ruben Amorim, reports ESPN. Although he was dismissed by Manchester United, the young Portuguese demonstrated impressive talent with Sporting Lisbon, developing several stars and imposing a recognized style of play.

Jose Mourinho coached Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Mourinho relationship may not be as chaotic

Upon arriving at Real Madrid in 2010, José Mourinho received strong backing from Cristiano Ronaldo in the dressing room. With that support, he established himself as the best manager in the world in 2011. However, his departure from the Spanish club was surrounded by controversy, with reports suggesting a possible rift between the two. In response, a former member of the club’s coaching staff has clarified that this was not entirely the case.

see also Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal expected to set 2026 World Cup base in Miami; could they use Messi’s Inter Miami training center?

In an interview on Cafelito with Josep Pedrerol, Aitor Karanka, former assistant coach, revealed details about the relationship between Mourinho and Cristiano: “In a Copa match against Valencia, Mourinho tells Cristiano off. And Cristiano responds in front of everyone: ‘After everything I’ve done to support you…’ Like a father to a son. Maybe José said it precisely to provoke that reaction. I’m telling you off in front of the entire dressing room because you’re the one I trust the most.”

Alongside this, José Mourinho has always acknowledged Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the best players he has ever coached. Despite his tendency to make explosive statements, the manager has consistently made his admiration for the veteran clear. Moreover, the relationship between the two does not appear to have ended on bad terms, meaning a potential reunion in Portugal could prove positive, as both have established themselves as legends of the game.