Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Saudi Pro League
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Karim Benzema reignited? Fresh jab sparks new Saudi Pro League rivalry as Al-Hilal’s new star reportedly sends taunting message to Al-Nassr captain

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Karim Benzema of Al-Ittihad celebrates a goal and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesKarim Benzema of Al-Ittihad celebrates a goal and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema have once again found themselves at the center of global soccer headlines, but this time in an unexpected setting, the Saudi Pro League. The former Real Madrid teammates, who once dominated Europe together, are now writing a new chapter of their rivalry in the Middle East, where ambition, legacy, and ego collide under the desert floodlights.

While Ronaldo will soon return to lead Al-Nassr with his relentless pursuit of trophies and personal milestones, Benzema has reignited the spotlight with a dramatic club switch and a statement performance that sent shockwaves across Saudi soccer. The rivalry that once defined the Bernabeu has resurfaced in a new landscape, with tensions reportedly simmering behind the scenes.

In recent days, reports suggested that the Frenchman delivered a cheeky message to his longtime friend and rival, adding fuel to the already heated competition between their clubs. It has thus sparked speculation about how it might have affected Ronaldo’s mood amid growing frustration at Al-Nassr.

The backdrop to this story is dramatic. Benzema has just completed a high-profile transfer, Ronaldo has reportedly taken strike action over recruitment concerns, and both players are still chasing domestic dominance and legacy-defining milestones in Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr (R) shakes hand with Karim Benzema of Al Ittihad (L) during to the Saudi Super Cup semi final.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr (R) shakes hand with Karim Benzema

Benzema’s playful jab revealed

The mystery was unveiled when multiple reports detailed the nature of Benzema’s message to Ronaldo following his move to Al-Hilal. According to The Telegraph, the French striker contacted Ronaldo with a tongue-in-cheek text referencing his improved salary and renewed title ambitions. “He jokingly observed that not only had he got a pay-rise but he was also going to win the title again,” the report stated.

Advertisement

The message was reportedly friendly in tone, reflecting the enduring relationship between the two legends, but it carried a competitive edge that did not go unnoticed. Various reports suggest the Portuguese’s frustration deepened after receiving the playful jab, particularly as he watched his former teammate thrive in a rival club while his own side struggled to make marquee signings.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr and Karim Benzema of Al Ittihad talk prior the Saudi Pro League match.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr and Karim Benzema of Al Ittihad talk prior the Saudi Pro League match.

Benzema’s dream start at Al-Hilal and another title battle

Benzema wasted no time in making an impact at his new club. He enjoyed a dream debut, scoring a hat-trick in his first appearance, immediately justifying Al-Hilal’s decision to bring him in and reinforcing their title ambitions. His move from Al-Ittihad to Al-Hilal was considered a major statement in the Saudi market, signaling the club’s intent to dominate both domestic and continental competitions.

Advertisement

Fans and analysts alike saw the transfer as the beginning of a new era in the league’s power struggle. The playful exchange between the two stars has been interpreted as a symbolic revival of their rivalry—this time on Saudi soil. Once partners in Real Madrid’s golden era, they are now competitors in a league eager to establish itself on the global stage.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo receives good news at last as Al-Nassr begins talks to renew key teammate’s contract

Cristiano Ronaldo receives good news at last as Al-Nassr begins talks to renew key teammate’s contract

Cristiano Ronaldo could finally have a reason to smile again as Al-Nassr moves to secure the future of one of his most trusted allies in the squad.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return date for Al Nassr after SPL boycott reportedly revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return date for Al Nassr after SPL boycott reportedly revealed

After reaching an agreement with the PIF, Cristiano Ronaldo's return date with Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League has been reportedly revealed.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Karim Benzema: Al Nassr star’s $246M salary compared to Al Hilal’s new signing

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Karim Benzema: Al Nassr star’s $246M salary compared to Al Hilal’s new signing

Karim Benzema has signed a new lucrative deal with his move to Al Hilal, prompting questions if he's come closer to Cristiano Ronaldo's $246M salary at Al Nassr.

Mohamed Salah could replace Karim Benzema as Liverpool star reportedly nears Saudi Pro League move

Mohamed Salah could replace Karim Benzema as Liverpool star reportedly nears Saudi Pro League move

Despite Mohamed Salah having regained his prominence at Liverpool, he is reportedly eyeing a move away from the club. As a result, the Egyptian is said to be edging closer to a major Saudi Pro League side following Karim Benzema’s departure.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo