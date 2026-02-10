Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Karim Benzema reignited? Fresh jab sparks new Saudi Pro League rivalry as Al-Hilal’s new star reportedly sends taunting message to Al-Nassr captain

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema have once again found themselves at the center of global soccer headlines, but this time in an unexpected setting, the Saudi Pro League. The former Real Madrid teammates, who once dominated Europe together, are now writing a new chapter of their rivalry in the Middle East, where ambition, legacy, and ego collide under the desert floodlights.

While Ronaldo will soon return to lead Al-Nassr with his relentless pursuit of trophies and personal milestones, Benzema has reignited the spotlight with a dramatic club switch and a statement performance that sent shockwaves across Saudi soccer. The rivalry that once defined the Bernabeu has resurfaced in a new landscape, with tensions reportedly simmering behind the scenes.

In recent days, reports suggested that the Frenchman delivered a cheeky message to his longtime friend and rival, adding fuel to the already heated competition between their clubs. It has thus sparked speculation about how it might have affected Ronaldo’s mood amid growing frustration at Al-Nassr.

The backdrop to this story is dramatic. Benzema has just completed a high-profile transfer, Ronaldo has reportedly taken strike action over recruitment concerns, and both players are still chasing domestic dominance and legacy-defining milestones in Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr (R) shakes hand with Karim Benzema

Benzema’s playful jab revealed

The mystery was unveiled when multiple reports detailed the nature of Benzema’s message to Ronaldo following his move to Al-Hilal. According to The Telegraph, the French striker contacted Ronaldo with a tongue-in-cheek text referencing his improved salary and renewed title ambitions. “He jokingly observed that not only had he got a pay-rise but he was also going to win the title again,” the report stated.

The message was reportedly friendly in tone, reflecting the enduring relationship between the two legends, but it carried a competitive edge that did not go unnoticed. Various reports suggest the Portuguese’s frustration deepened after receiving the playful jab, particularly as he watched his former teammate thrive in a rival club while his own side struggled to make marquee signings.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr and Karim Benzema of Al Ittihad talk prior the Saudi Pro League match.

Benzema’s dream start at Al-Hilal and another title battle

Benzema wasted no time in making an impact at his new club. He enjoyed a dream debut, scoring a hat-trick in his first appearance, immediately justifying Al-Hilal’s decision to bring him in and reinforcing their title ambitions. His move from Al-Ittihad to Al-Hilal was considered a major statement in the Saudi market, signaling the club’s intent to dominate both domestic and continental competitions.

Fans and analysts alike saw the transfer as the beginning of a new era in the league’s power struggle. The playful exchange between the two stars has been interpreted as a symbolic revival of their rivalry—this time on Saudi soil. Once partners in Real Madrid’s golden era, they are now competitors in a league eager to establish itself on the global stage.