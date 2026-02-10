Trending topics:
Saudi Pro League
Cristiano Ronaldo receives good news at last as Al-Nassr begins talks to renew key teammate’s contract

By Martina Alcheva

Cristiano Ronaldo could finally have a reason to smile again as Al-Nassr moves to secure the future of one of his most trusted allies in the squad. After weeks of turbulence, internal tensions, and speculation surrounding his commitment, the Portuguese icon now appears poised to lead the club forward with renewed confidence.

The Saudi giants have recently entered discussions to extend the contract of a key midfield figure, a player regarded as a cornerstone of the team’s structure and an essential part of Ronaldo’s support system on the pitch. With the captain’s influence in the dressing room growing once more, the move signals stability at a time when Al-Nassr is eager to reset and refocus on silverware.

Ronaldo’s recent absence from the Riyadh outfit’s matches sparked widespread speculation. The 41-year-old missed two Saudi Pro League fixtures, including a 2-0 win over Al-Ittihad and a victory against Al-Riyadh, fueling rumors of internal conflict. The situation escalated when reports suggested that Ronaldo was unhappy with the Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) involvement in club operations and transfer decisions, especially after rival Al-Hilal secured Karim Benzema.

Eventually, the star forward signaled the end of the dispute in symbolic fashion, posting a training photo with a victory-hand emoji, confirming his return. According to reports, he is set to play against Al-Fateh and potentially feature in the AFC Champions League Two fixture.

The conflict was rooted in governance and financial issues, with Ronaldo reportedly pushing for the settlement of delayed salaries and the restoration of autonomy to club executives. With his demands addressed, the Portuguese’s return will mark the end of a tense chapter.

The mystery teammate at the heart of Al-Nassr’s plans

While Ronaldo’s situation dominated headlines, another development quietly emerged behind the scenes, one that could shape Al-Nassr’s midfield for years to come. In the middle of ongoing restructuring and renewed ambitions, Al-Nassr opened formal discussions to extend the contract of their Croatian midfield general, Marcelo Brozovic.

According to ArriyadiyahAl-Nassr has opened negotiations to renew Marcelo Brozovic’s contract, which is set to expire at the end of June. Talks are currently in the preliminary stages, with the player and his representatives awaiting a first official meeting to discuss terms. “The management of Al-Nassr Club has begun serious steps to ensure the continued presence of Croatian Marcelo Brozovic in the team for the upcoming phase,” the report stated.

The 33-year-old is viewed as one of the most important components of the squad, providing balance, experience, and technical quality in midfield. Despite attracting interest from European clubs, he is said to prioritize staying in Riyadh, reflecting his importance to the club’s long-term project.

Key pillar in the midfield

The Croatian international has played 24 matches this season, scoring one goal and providing four assists, but his impact extends far beyond statistics. His control of tempo, defensive awareness, and ability to link play have made him indispensable in Al-Nassr’s tactical setup. For Ronaldo, having a reliable midfield orchestrator is crucial.

Brozovic’s presence ensures that the Portuguese superstar can focus on attacking responsibilities while relying on a stable engine behind him. The contract talks come at a critical moment for Al-Nassr, which has undergone administrative reshuffles and board resignations amid internal disputes. With assurances given to Ronaldo and broader restructuring underway, extending the veteran’s deal would be a symbolic step toward stability.

