Lionel Messi’s shadow finally gone as Marcus Rashford beats Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski to achieve historic feat and end Barcelona’s Champions League curse since 2019

For years, Lionel Messi’s shadow loomed large over Barcelona, stretching far beyond goals and trophies. On a Champions League night filled with noise, tension, and celebration, that shadow finally began to lift. Marcus Rashford, introduced late off the bench, did something neither Lamine Yamal nor Robert Lewandowski had managed to do in Europe for the club — and in doing so, he etched his name into a piece of history that had quietly haunted Barcelona since 2019.

The English forward’s contribution was not just decisive, but symbolic. While Yamal dazzled with creativity and Lewandowski delivered his usual clinical finish, it was Rashford who delivered the moment that truly felt like closure — a sign that Barcelona may finally be stepping out of Messi’s long-lasting aura.

Barca’s final Champions League league phase clash against Copenhagen unfolded like a slow-burning drama. After a nervy first half, the team surged forward with authority in the second period. Goals from Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, and Raphinha flipped the game on its head before Rashford was introduced with under 20 minutes remaining.

In the 85th minute, the England international delivered the finishing touch to a 4-1 victory, sealing qualification to the round of 16 and sparking scenes of celebration at Camp Nou. But this goal was not just another entry on the scoresheet. It was something far bigger.

The historic feat finally revealed

And here is the historic feat that Rashford helped achieve: Barcelona finally scored a direct free-kick in the Champions League for the first time after Lionel Messi’s exit in 2021. The last time it happened was May 1, 2019, when the Argentine superstar dismantled Liverpool with a stunning set-piece in the semi-final. More than five years and over 2,000 days passed without another Barcelona player replicating that feat — until Rashford stepped up.

The Englishman bent the ball over the wall and toward the near post, wrong-footing goalkeeper Dominik Kotarski, who had anticipated a far-corner effort. The execution was flawless, the significance was immense, and thus Spanish media were unanimous in their assessment. Marca, Diario AS, Mundo Deportivo, and Sport all highlighted the symbolic nature of the strike.

“Rashford managed to break the curse of direct free-kick goals since Messi left,” Diario AS wrote, calling it “what seemed impossible at Barcelona.” What’s more, Mundo Deportivo described the goal as “spectacular,” while noting that Lamine Yamal’s brilliance still carried much of the team’s attacking weight. Yet it was the Manchester United loanee who delivered the historical punctuation mark.

The curse that wouldn’t go away

For years, the Blaugrana supporters had grown accustomed to seeing free-kicks fly wide, clip the wall, or sail harmlessly over the bar. Since Messi’s departure, direct free-kicks had become a recurring frustration — a reminder of something lost.

Before Rashford’s strike, Barcelona had reportedly taken over 50 direct free-kicks in the Champions League without scoring once. Across all competitions, the numbers were scarcely better. The club had managed just three free-kick goals in total, the most recent coming from Ferran Torres in September 2023. In Europe, however, the drought was absolute.

