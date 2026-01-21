Luis Suárez could return to starting XI alongside Lionel Messi at Inter Miami as Mascherano addresses his role

Luis Suárez was one of the veteran players whose contract expired at the end of last season, leaving his future with Inter Miami uncertain after losing his spot in the starting lineup. After signing a new deal through the end of the 2026 MLS season, the Uruguayan striker could still earn a place alongside Lionel Messi, with head coach Javier Mascherano addressing Suárez’s role within the team.

Positioned as the club’s second-leading goalscorer, Suárez began last season as one of the key veteran figures alongside Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba. However, during the postseason, the Uruguayan fell out of Mascherano’s plans as the Herons pushed for the MLS Cup, with the coach opting for an attacking trio featuring Tadeo Allende, Messi, and Mateo Silvetti.

On Wednesday, Mascherano spoke to the media and was asked directly about Suárez’s role for the 2026 season. The Argentine coach was clear in his response: “The only thing I can tell you is that when we start preseason, everyone starts from zero. From there, it’s a matter of evaluating each player’s level, and we’ll put out the most competitive team possible.“

Mascherano also stopped short of ruling the striker out of his plans, highlighting Suárez’s experience and importance to the club. “Luis is part of the squad. He’s a player who — as I’ve said a thousand times — is not only important to the team, but to the club in its short history, and he will continue to be,” he concluded.

Luis Suárez #9 of Inter Miami CF poses with the 2025 MLS Cup trophy.

After an impressive first season at Inter Miami in 2024, Suárez’s form declined during the most recent campaign. In 50 appearances across all competitions with the Herons, the Uruguayan forward scored 17 goals and recorded 17 assists, remaining productive despite physical challenges.

However, the biggest shift came with Silvetti’s emergence late in the season. After serving a suspension for Game 3 against Nashville SC, Silvetti joined the frontline alongside Messi and Allende, and his physical profile proved to be a more game-changing presence. Meanwhile, Suárez’s physical limitations made him expendable in the starting lineup despite his technical quality.

Luis Suárez and heavy competition up front

Suárez is set to turn 39 on January 24, and physical wear has become one of the main obstacles in his game, particularly in the defensive phase and pressing responsibilities. That role (largely carried by the forwards around Messi) has brought solutions with the inclusion of Allende and Silvetti, meaning Suárez now faces significant competition for minutes.

In addition, Inter Miami continue to work on the signing of Germán Berterame from Rayados de Monterrey, with a reported agreement already in place. Under that scenario, it remains to be seen how Suárez fits into Mascherano’s plans, or whether the coach could shift from his 4-3-3 to a 4-4-2 in specific matches to accommodate a more attack-minded setup featuring Suárez and Messi up front, with Allende and Silvetti on the wings.

