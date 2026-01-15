Weston McKennie moves away from MLS: USMNT star draws January interest from multiple European clubs

Weston McKennie has managed to establish himself as one of Juventus‘ most important players, becoming a regular starter under head coach Luciano Spalletti. Despite this, the USMNT star’s future is now being called into question, as his contract expires at the end of the season. While a move to MLS initially gained significant momentum, that possibility now appears to have cooled. As a result, several European clubs have shown interest in signing him in January 2026.

According to Ben Jacobs on X, formerly Twitter, Weston McKennie has not yet reached a renewal agreement with Juventus and his contract expires at the end of the season. Given this, the USMNT star could leave the team in January 2026 for around $13 million. He has already received two approaches from Premier League teams. In addition, Atletico Madrid are also interested on him, looking for a replacement for Connor Gallagher, who left for Tottenham Hotspur.

Weston McKennie, despite attracting interest from several European teams, expressed his desire to remain at Juventus during his Magical Youth Mission event. Meanwhile, coach Luciano Spalletti advocates for McKennie’s contract renewal, prompting the front office to offer him a three- to four-year deal with a salary ranging from €3.5 to €4 million per year, reports Nicolò Schira.

Far from being considered just a midfielder, Weston has proven to be one of Juventus’ most complete players. Throughout the season, he has contributed as a defender, a midfielder, and even as a right winger. In addition, McKennie provides value both offensively and defensively. For this reason, his continuity at the club is reportedly considered crucial by head coach Luciano Spalletti.

Weston McKennie of Juventus Turin runs with the ball.

Spalletti’s Juventus reportedly targets sweeping midfield rebuild

Since the arrival of Luciano Spalletti, Juventus have managed to significantly improve their performances, remaining within the UEFA Champions League places in Serie A. Nevertheless, they have not been able to regain the dominance they once had in previous years, accumulating serious inconsistencies in their results. In response, the Vecchia Signora are reportedly targeting two key reinforcements in midfield.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Weston McKennie MLS move rumors spark strong response from USMNT star’s agent

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Sandro Tonali has emerged as a priority target for Juventus. However, his departure from Newcastle United would be far from simple, as a move could require a multimillion-euro fee given that he is under contract until 2028, though the club would be willing to make a strong effort to secure his arrival. Alongside him, Daniel Maldini has reportedly become an ideal option as a backup for Kenan Yıldız in midfield, according to Matteo Moretto.