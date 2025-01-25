Caen, one of France’s most historically significant clubs, is mired in a crisis that threatens its very existence in Ligue 2. Just months after Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe acquired a majority stake in the club, the situation on and off the pitch has spiraled out of control. With fans staging protests, a turbulent managerial transition, and the looming threat of relegation to France’s third tier, the dream of revitalizing Caen has turned into a harsh reality for Mbappe and the club’s supporters.

In August 2023, the France captain made headlines when he purchased an 80% stake in SM Caen for €15 million. This move, while unexpected, was fueled by his desire to diversify his ventures beyond playing and invest in the future of soccer. Initial excitement surrounded the acquisition, with fans recalling Mbappe’s near move to Caen as a teenager and envisioning a revitalized future for the club.

“There is obviously a Kylian effect,” said Pierre-Antoine Capton, a minority shareholder, shortly after the takeover. “We want to make the club even more professional and help it progress.”

However, optimism quickly gave way to disillusionment as the Vikings’ fortunes spiraled. After a strong preseason narrative of ambition, the club’s Ligue 2 campaign began with a string of disappointing performances, leaving them battling relegation rather than chasing promotion.

Mbappe’s mismanagement and backlash

One of the most contentious points of Mbappe’s tenure has been his handling of managerial changes. In December 2023, Caen parted ways with Nicolas Seube, a beloved figure who had served the club for over two decades. Seube’s dismissal was communicated through a brief, five-sentence statement, sparking outrage among fans and former players alike.

The appointment of Bruno Baltazar as Seube’s replacement further fueled discontent. Baltazar, with limited managerial experience and a questionable track record in Polish soccer, has failed to inspire confidence. Since his arrival, the team has yet to win a match, scoring just one goal in four games.

Fan protests escalate

The frustration of Caen supporters has been palpable. At the January 3 match against Clermont, fans unveiled a series of banners aimed directly at the Real Madrid star. “Here, hard work and loyalty are the only things that make legends,” read one. Another stated bluntly: “Mbappe, SMC is not your toy.”

The anger reached a boiling point after a 1-0 loss to Guingamp this Friday, January 24. Ultras stormed the pitch in protest, demanding accountability from players and management. The club’s refusal to meet with fans before the match further strained relations.

“Anger and fear have taken over us,” said a statement from Malherbe Normandy Kop, one of the club’s ultra groups. “Following inadequate recruitment, an unresponsive ownership, and players who do not seem to fight, we feel abandoned.”

As of January 2025, SM Caen sits second from the bottom in Ligue 2, six points adrift of safety. With 15 matches remaining, the team faces an uphill battle to avoid relegation to the third division. The prospect of dropping to such a low level would not only be a blow to the club’s legacy but also a damning indictment of Mbappe’s stewardship.