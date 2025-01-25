As Lionel Messi nears the end of his journey with Inter Miami, speculation about his future intensifies. With his contract expiring at the close of the 2025 MLS season, fans and pundits alike have been eager to uncover what lies ahead for the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner. While many expected the Argentine superstar to either remain in the US or explore new horizons, recent revelations from a family friend have confirmed a decision that is both sentimental and historic.

Messi’s arrival at Inter Miami in 2023 revolutionized MLS, drawing unprecedented attention to the sport in the United States. The move was hailed as a significant milestone for American soccer, and Messi quickly became the face of the franchise. As the Herons prepare for their future in the state-of-the-art Miami Freedom Park, set to open in 2026, the club’s co-owner Jorge Mas has expressed optimism about Messi’s continued presence.

“Leo and I will sit and discuss the future. I fully expect that in the opening of our new stadium in 2026, Leo Messi will be our No. 10 after a trophy-laden 2025 season,” Mas recently told ESPN. Despite this optimism, the Argentine’s long-term plans appear to diverge from the club’s aspirations.

Returning home: Barcelona beckons

According to Argentine media personality and close family friend Yanina Latorre, Messi has already decided on his next move: a return to Barcelona. Latorre, who recently visited Messi at his Miami home, shared the news during an interview with La Nacion.

“He told me that when he finishes here [in Miami], where he is happy, he will return to Barcelona,” she revealed. When asked whether he might remain in Miami, Messi’s response was unequivocal: “No, my place is there.”

This decision holds profound emotional significance for Messi, who spent over two decades at Barcelona. Joining the club’s youth academy at the age of 13, he rose through the ranks to become their all-time leading scorer, netting 672 goals in 778 appearances. His return to the Catalan city would mark a poignant full-circle moment in a storied career.

Why now?

Messi’s connection to Barcelona extends beyond the pitch. It is where he raised his family, built lifelong friendships, and cemented his legacy as one of the greatest players in history. For Messi, the city is more than just a professional home; it is a personal sanctuary.

The timing of his decision also reflects his desire to remain involved in the sport in a capacity that honors his roots. While Inter Miami offers the allure of a growing football culture, Messi’s bond with Barcelona is unshakable.