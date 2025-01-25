Here are all of the details of where you can watch Santos Laguna vs Club America on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Santos Laguna vs Club America WHAT Liga MX WHEN 8:05 PM ET / 5:05 PM PT • Saturday, January 25, 2025 WHERE DirecTV Stream, TUDN, Univision, ViX STREAM FREE TRIAL

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream , you can watch Santos Laguna vs Club America and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

If you're abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk's guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.