As Ruben Amorim gears up for his first Manchester derby as the head coach of Manchester United, speculation swirls around his name. Known for his tactical brilliance and remarkable achievements with Sporting Lisbon, the 39-year-old Portuguese coach has quickly become one of Europe’s most coveted managerial talents. However, recent discussions have focused on an intriguing possibility—was Amorim ever really considered to replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City?

Amorim’s rise in European soccer has been meteoric. After transforming Sporting CP into Portuguese champions and earning accolades for his innovative coaching style, he became a natural choice for top clubs seeking to rejuvenate their squads. Manchester United, struggling for consistency and identity, turned to him in late October after parting ways with Erik ten Hag.

The timing of his arrival at Old Trafford coincided with mounting uncertainty at Manchester City. Reports suggested that Guardiola’s future was in question during a challenging spell for the reigning Premier League champions. Adding fuel to the fire, the Sky Blues announced that Sporting’s director of soccer, Hugo Viana, would be joining the Etihad hierarchy next summer. These developments led to speculation about whether Amorim had been in discussions with City before committing to United.

What did Amorim say about United rumors?

The rumors reached a peak when Amorim was directly questioned about any potential talks with City. His response was unequivocal: “Never. I never spoke to them; this was my only option. When Manchester United approached me, I had no second thoughts because I had already considered it a possibility.” He further clarified: “There was nothing regarding Manchester City or Hugo Viana.”

Despite his firm denial, the intrigue remains. Amorim’s rise to prominence made him an obvious candidate for elite clubs, and his past successes suggest he would have been a logical choice for City if Guardiola were to leave. Interestingly, the Spaniard himself addressed the uncertainty by signing a contract extension with City until 2027 shortly after Amorim’s arrival at United.