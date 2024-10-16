As Pep Guardiola’s tenure at Manchester City begins to wind down, speculation has been rife about who might step into his shoes when his contract expires in 2025. The Premier League champions are reportedly considering Sporting Lisbon’s young and dynamic manager, Ruben Amorim, as a potential successor. With Guardiola‘s future uncertain, the club is keen to have a contingency plan in place. For them, this could be a monumental transition.

Since taking the reins at City in 2016, Guardiola has led the club through its most successful period in history. The crowning moment of his reign came in the 2022-23 season. The Sky Blues achieved a historic Treble, claiming the Premier League, FA Cup, and UEFA Champions League titles. Such achievements have made the Spaniard a legend at the club. Thus, whoever follows in his footsteps will undoubtedly face immense pressure to maintain the standards he set.

However, despite his remarkable success, his future at the Etihad Stadium remains uncertain. The Spanish tactician has been cryptic about his plans, leaving both fans and pundits in suspense. The 53-year-old recently stated, “Anything can happen”. He has given no clear indication of whether he intends to extend his contract or leave the club at the end of the current season.

City wants Amorim: A rising star in Europe

Manchester City’s interest in Ruben Amorim is not surprising, given the young manager’s rapid rise in European soccer. Amorim has been on the radar of several top clubs including Manchester United, Liverpool, and West Ham. He has impressed with his tactical acumen and ability to develop young talent. At just 39 years old, Amorim has already guided Sporting Lisbon to two Portuguese league titles. Thus, making him one of the most sought-after coaches in Europe.

The Guardian reports that City’s interest in Amorim is closely tied to Hugo Viana. Sporting Lisbon’s current director of football will, interestingly, join City in 2025. Viana’s arrival will mark the end of Txiki Begiristain’s 12-year tenure as the club’s director of football. Given Amorim’s close relationship with Viana, it seems logical that City would consider him a strong candidate to succeed Guardiola. “With Viana overseeing recruitment, Amorim would be a natural choice for the managerial role should Guardiola step down”, David Ornstein of The Athletic added.

Financial uncertainty and Guardiola’s decision

Another factor complicating Guardiola’s future is Manchester City’s ongoing legal battle over alleged financial misconduct. The club is facing 115 charges related to financial irregularities, which could result in severe penalties, including expulsion from the Premier League. This cloud of uncertainty may influence the manager’s decision to stay or leave the club.

Although Guardiola has been linked with the England national team manager’s job, reports suggest that former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has emerged as the Football Association’s (FA) preferred candidate. The Times recently reported, “The FA approached Guardiola, but due to his indecision, they have moved forward with Tuchel.” This development makes it increasingly likely that Guardiola’s next move, if he leaves City, will be elsewhere in club soccer rather than at the helm of a national team.

Additionally, Amorim’s coaching style aligns well with the footballing philosophy that has defined Manchester City under Guardiola. His emphasis on high-pressing football, combined with his ability to nurture young talent, makes him an attractive option for City’s hierarchy. Pep himself has praised Amorim, notably ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash in the 2021-22 season, saying, “Maybe I get advice from him. His career is going well, his personality, the way they play. The minute one, they try to win.”

Reports from The Guardian suggest that City’s leadership sees Amorim as a “logical successor” to Guardiola. His age and potential for long-term success align with the club’s desire to build a sustainable future. Moreover, his strong connection with Viana, who will be in charge of recruitment, further strengthens his candidacy.

PHOTOS: IMAGO