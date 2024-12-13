A cloud of controversy has enveloped German soccer as shocking allegations emerge concerning a player once hailed as one of the sport’s brightest stars. This player, famed as the youngest to ever feature in the Champions League and as Erling Haaland’s former teammate, now faces claims that his age and lineage may have been fabricated. Intriguingly, the Norway striker once referred to his young clubmate as the “next big star” in world soccer. But now, a very different narrative has surfaced.

Youssoufa Moukoko’s official records state that he was born on November 20, 2004, in Yaounde, Cameroon, making him just 20 years old. However, a documentary aired on the German channel ProSieben and an investigation by the German outlet Bild suggest otherwise. In a shocking confession, Joseph Moukoko, previously believed to be his father, declared under oath that the player is not his biological son and was not born in 2004. Instead, he claims the player was born on July 19, 2000, making him four years older than reported.

“We made him four years younger,” Joseph revealed in the documentary titled Tricks, Cheating, Deception – The Million Dollar Business with Football Talents. He admitted to procuring falsified documents in Cameroon to present the athlete as his son. “We did it so he could have better opportunities in European football,” he said.

The player’s alleged real age raises serious questions about his achievements. If born in 2000, he would have been ineligible for certain youth competitions and might lose his titles, including being the youngest player to debut and score in both the UEFA Youth League and the Bundesliga. His Champions League debut on December 8, 2020, at an apparent 16 years and 18 days old, cemented his place in history. Similarly, his Bundesliga record, achieved at 16 years and 28 days, when he scored on December 18, 2020, may now be in jeopardy.

Despite Borussia Dortmund‘s recent assurances, the controversy has already begun to tarnish the athlete’s reputation. He currently plays for Nice in Ligue 1, where he continues to demonstrate his skill, but the shadow of doubt looms large.

Unraveling truth: Investigations and allegations

Joseph Moukoko’s testimony has raised broader concerns about the manipulation of player identities in soccer. According to the documentary, Joseph alleged that he was part of a financial arrangement involving a Dortmund sponsor, where he and his wife received significant sums despite limited employment. “We didn’t work. We got money that way,” he said, suggesting a deeper network of deceit.

Adding to the mystery, Bild’s investigation found no record of a birth certificate for the player in 2004 in Cameroon. Instead, there is documentation of a Youssoufa Mohamadou, born in 2000, whose father is listed as Ousman Mohamadou.

Once hailed by Haaland himself while at Borussia Dortmund

The athlete’s meteoric rise in soccer was initially celebrated worldwide. Even as a teenager, his performances caught the eye of giants like Erling Haaland, who in 2021 described him to Bussiness Insider as “very powerful and skillful” and predicted a bright future. “He is already at one of the top clubs for improving his game,” Haaland said at the time, emphasizing the opportunities offered by Borussia Dortmund.