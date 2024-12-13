With six games in just 18 days, Ruben Amorim is still adapting to life at Manchester United, evaluating which players fit his vision for the long term and who may fall out of favor. As part of his rebuilding efforts, United has secured their first signing under Amorim’s era. However, the new addition won’t be able to join the team until April 2025.

One of the main challenges Amorim has faced recently is the lack of options on the left side, particularly at the left wing-back position. Luke Shaw has suffered another injury setback, and Tyrell Malacia is still regaining full fitness after more than a year on the sidelines. Diogo Dalot has occasionally filled the gap, but moving the Portuguese international out of his preferred right-back role is far from ideal.

To address this issue, Manchester United acted swiftly by signing 17-year-old Diego Leon from Paraguayan club Cerro Porteño. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, United reached a verbal agreement for the talented left-back at a fee of $4M, with an additional $1M in achievable add-ons and over $3.5M contingent on future performances. However, León will not officially join the squad until April 2025.

The delay stems from FA and Premier League regulations, which prohibit clubs from signing foreign players under the age of 18. This rule, originally aimed at players outside the European Union, now applies to all non-UK players following Brexit. The regulation is designed to protect minors from exploitation.

While the agreement with Leon is already in place, Manchester United cannot formally announce or register him until his 18th birthday on April 3, 2025. Once León reaches that milestone, he will be eligible to officially join the club.

Diego Leon’s potential arrival in July 2025

Fabrizio Romano also reported that León is expected to arrive at Manchester United in July 2025, just in time for the club’s preseason preparations. However, León’s personal ambitions may complicate his move.

In an interview with Paraguayan outlet Deportes Uno, Leon expressed his desire to play in the 2025 Copa Libertadores with Cerro Porteño. “I have huge expectations about playing in the 2025 Libertadores. I’ve read about Manchester United’s link with me, but I don’t know anything. Everything is handled by my agent,” he stated.

The Copa Libertadores, South America’s premier club competition, spans much of the year, with its group stage held early on and knockout rounds later in the season. If Cerro Porteño performs well, Leon, who shares a deep bond with the club, may hesitate to leave mid-competition.

Diego Leon is known for his aggressive defensive style and exceptional athleticism, making him an ideal fit for Ruben Amorim’s tactical system. While his commitment to Cerro Porteño and the Copa Libertadores could delay his arrival, Manchester United has secured a promising young talent poised to make an impact in the years to come.