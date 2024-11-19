With Pep Guardiola’s contract set to expire in June 2025, speculation about his future at Manchester City has intensified. Rumors of a potential move to coach the Brazil national team have added to the uncertainty. In response, Manchester City has taken decisive action to secure Guardiola’s services for the future.

According to The Athletic, Guardiola and Manchester City have agreed on a new contract extension for one year, with the option of an additional year. If the Spaniard exercises the extension, his tenure at the club could extend to a decade by 2026.

The agreement comes during a transitional period at the club, with director of football Txiki Begiristain departing and Hugo Viana from Sporting CP stepping in. This leadership change initially cast doubt on Guardiola’s future, but the new deal reaffirms the club’s commitment to the manager who has redefined their identity.

Following Manchester City’s 4-1 defeat to Sporting Lisbon in the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League, Guardiola faced questions from a Brazilian journalist about his potential interest in coaching the national team. The Spaniard humorously dismissed the rumors: “After a 4-1 defeat, I’m no longer an option,” he joked. Guardiola then emphasized his commitment to City: “More than ever, I want to lift the team and return them to their top level.”

Guardiola finds himself in the midst of his toughest period at City, recording the worst losing streak of his managerial career. The new contract news is expected to provide stability and motivation for the squad as they prepare for their next Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

Guardiola’s legacy at Manchester City

When Guardiola arrived in 2016, Manchester City sought a transformational figure to elevate the club to new heights in European football. Under his guidance, Guardiola has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest coaches in Premier League history.

In eight years, he has managed 490 matches, achieving 360 wins, 60 draws, and 70 defeats. His trophy haul includes 18 major honors, with the 2022-23 Champions League triumph standing out as the pinnacle of his tenure. Guardiola has also claimed six Premier League titles, four of which came in consecutive seasons, setting a record unmatched in the league’s history.

With the new deal in place, Guardiola will aim to guide Manchester City through this challenging phase and add to his already historic legacy at the club.