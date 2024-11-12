Joshua Zirkzee’s move to Manchester United has not gone as planned. After a promising career at Bologna under Thiago Motta, the 23-year-old Dutchman has struggled to find his footing at Old Trafford.

His contributions have been limited to a single goal and a couple of assists in 15 appearances across all competitions. Furthermore, he has faced harsh criticism from the English media, adding to the challenges he’s faced.

According to reports in Tuttosport, a reunion with Motta at Juventus could be a potential solution for Zirkzee. This scenario aligns with Zirkzee’s desire to revitalize his career. Juventus themselves are looking for attacking reinforcements, with Dusan Vlahovic carrying a heavy workload and Arkadiusz Milik recovering from injury.

Transfer challenges and contingencies

However, securing Zirkzee’s transfer will not be straightforward. Manchester United paid €42 million for him just a few months ago, making a permanent transfer unlikely. Juventus would likely pursue an initial loan deal. The situation hinges on the arrival of new Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim on November 11th.

Amorim’s assessment of Zirkzee will determine whether the player remains at Old Trafford or moves on. This makes the next few weeks a pivotal period for the young striker’s career. His future will depend heavily on Ruben Amorim’s plans for the squad, making this a particularly interesting transfer scenario to monitor.