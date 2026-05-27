Dusan Vlahovic reportedly nears a move to Chelsea as Xabi Alonso request amid Joao Pedro links with Barcelona

Dušan Vlahović is not coming off his best season in Serie A. After suffering four injuries throughout the season, he missed numerous matches, leaving him with only 1,162 minutes played. Despite this, Juventus are pushing to renew his contract and make him their starting striker. However, the Serbian forward is reportedly moving closer to Chelsea at the explicit request of Xabi Alonso. With this, rumors linking João Pedro with Barcelona are gaining momentum.

According to Fabrizio Patania via Corriere dello Sport, contacts between Dušan Vlahović and Juventus are not progressing as expected, as the failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League is generating doubts for the player. In addition, the 26-year-old star is reportedly moving closer to Chelsea, as he was seen in London and would be an explicit request from Xabi Alonso. With this, the Serbian star would be the starting striker for the 2026–27 season.

Amid his injuries, Dušan Vlahović has still proven to be a highly efficient goalscorer. After playing 23 matches for the Juventus, he has scored 10 goals and provided two assists. Despite his physical issues, the Serbian forward is coming off two consecutive seasons with more than 17 goals. Under Xabi Alonso, he could unlock his best version, aiming to replicate the impact of Victor Boniface at Bayer Leverkusen, as they have a similar profile.

If the Blues are already pursuing a striker such as Vlahović or Osimhen, João Pedro may no longer have his starting role guaranteed. Following this, the 24-year-old striker could push for a move to Barcelona, despite Chelsea reportedly considering him untouchable. Since he is not a physical striker preferred by Xabi Alonso, he could be forced to play as a winger, potentially leading him to push for an exit if he no longer feels central to the sporting project.

Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus celebrates scoring a goal.

Report: Vlahovic also attracts Bayern Munich and Newcastle United

Looking ahead to the 2026–27 season, Dušan Vlahović remains one of the most attractive players in Europe, as he would arrive as a free agent. Not only are Juventus and Chelsea pursuing him, but he also continues to attract interest from Bayern Munich and Newcastle United, reports Corriere dello Sport. With this in mind, the financial aspect becomes less of a crucial factor, while his role in the project and the club’s ambition become determining elements.

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see also Bernardo Silva and Dusan Vlahovic reportedly dropped from Barcelona as free-agent reinforcements

Although Dušan would be a backup to Harry Kane at Bayern Munich, he could soon take over from the starting striker. While the Englishman is 32 years old, the Serbian is 26, giving him a chance to become a starter. However, he could be an undisputed starter at Newcastle United, with the Premier League serving as a major stage. Despite this, Chelsea’s potential offer could still be the most attractive, as Xabi Alonso offers an appealing project.

With Luciano Spalletti as his main supporter at Juventus, Dušan Vlahović may not completely rule out a contract renewal. Offered a deal until 2028 with a salary of €6 million per season, the Serbian has decided to reject it, pushing for a higher income. However, the Vecchia Signora reportedly remain hopeful of renewing the Serbian striker’s contract and making him their undisputed starter for the 2026–27 season.