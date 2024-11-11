Paul Pogba is reportedly in advanced negotiations with Juventus to terminate his contract, which is currently set to run until June 2026. This news comes from Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, who reported on X (formerly Twitter) that the talks are at an advanced stage.

Pogba’s potential departure opens the door for a move elsewhere, with several clubs in England, Europe, Saudi Arabia, and the MLS reportedly interested in securing his services. This comes after the recent reduction of his doping ban, allowing him to return to play in March.

Adding fuel to the speculation, former Manchester United and France forward Louis Saha has suggested a shock return to Old Trafford could be on the cards for Pogba.

Saha believes that if given the right environment, Pogba could re-establish himself as a top-tier player. In an interview with Paddy Power, Saha expressed his belief in Pogba’s talent and expressed his desire to see him return to Manchester United, emphasizing that past mistakes made by the club, including Pogba’s initial departure, may have been detrimental to the team’s success.

Pogba’s future options

The 31-year-old midfielder’s career has been marked by periods of brilliance interspersed with injury setbacks and controversies. His move to Juventus in 2022 following his departure from Manchester United has not yielded the expected results.

With his contract termination seemingly imminent, several options are on the table. This leaves Pogba with a pivotal decision to make regarding his future. His choice of club will depend on a range of factors, including playing time, team ambitions, and the overall environment.

The numerous interested clubs present a variety of potential career paths for the talented midfielder, making his upcoming decision highly anticipated.