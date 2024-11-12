The aftermath of the Ballon d’Or ceremony, which saw Rodri win the coveted award, has been a significant talking point for Real Madrid. The ceremony was especially impactful for Vinicius Junior, who was widely expected to win but ultimately lost out on the prestigious award.

But how and when did Vinicius learn of this unexpected outcome? According to Relevo, he received the news on the morning of the ceremony itself, and he was not the first Real Madrid player to find out.

The story begins on the Saturday before the Ballon d’Or ceremony. Vinicius, along with friends, celebrated what they believed would be his victory. They made plans to travel to Paris via private jet on Monday.

However, on Monday morning, Real Madrid officials visited Vinicius’s home with an uncomfortable announcement: information about Rodrigo’s win had been leaked, and the trip to Paris was cancelled as a form of protest against the alleged leak. Vinicius was understandably disappointed, not understanding why he wasn’t the winner.

The source of the leak

Sources indicate that the leak originated from within Real Madrid‘s first team, with someone informing Real Madrid that Vinicius would not win. This information reached the club before the ceremony, but Vinicius was only informed on the Monday morning.

This decision created a significant disruption of plans. Several guests who had been invited to travel to Paris with Vinicius were informed of the change of plans at the last minute, some even while already on their way to the airport.

Speculation and retribution

Many within Real Madrid, including players and executives, were keen to attend the ceremony, but Florentino Pérez mandated that no one attend. Within the club, there was significant anger over the situation, with many believing that UEFA was retaliating for Real Madrid’s involvement in the Super League project.

While UEFA doesn’t directly participate in the Ballon d’Or selection, the club suspects UEFA influenced the outcome.

Despite the disappointment, Vinicius has shown resilience. After a subdued performance in the match against Milan, he delivered a strong performance against Osasuna, showing that the Ballon d’Or snub will not affect his determination.

He has already publicly stated his intention to win the award in the future, underscoring his commitment to his goal. The race for the 2025 Ballon d’Or is already underway, and Vinicius is determined to win.