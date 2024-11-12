Amid an injury crisis that has depleted their squad, Real Madrid are ramping up efforts to bolster their defense for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. Following Lucas Vazquez’s recent injury against Osasuna, Los Blancos are are reportedly moving to make a blockbuster move and sign Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold has long been on Real Madrid’s radar. The Spanish giants reportedly attempted to secure his services during the summer transfer window, but talks failed to materialize. Now, the circumstances have shifted. With the Liverpool defender’s contract set to expire in June 2025 and renewal talks reportedly stalling, Madrid are eager to address their right-back issues during the upcoming winter window.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Alexander-Arnold’s name has been a focal point of discussions in the executive’s reunions at Valdebebas, Madrid’s training ground. While alternatives such as RB Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba and Ajax’s Jorrel Hato have been considered, either would likely demand a transfer fee north of $80 million.

Alexander-Arnold’s situation at Liverpool adds an intriguing dimension. Despite the Reds’ attempts to extend his contract, the English international has yet to agree to new terms, raising speculation about a potential move. However, ABC reports that a January transfer remains unlikely, as the player—developed in Liverpool’s academy—is expected to finish the season at Anfield.

Real Madrid, grappling with long-term injuries to Dani Carvajal (ACL) and Lucas Vázquez (adductor), see Alexander-Arnold as their primary target. The club could either push for a mid-season transfer or wait to sign him as a free agent in July 2025. Los Blancos are already moving for a centerback after Eder Militao’s injury, and the expect to do the same for the right back position.

Real Madrid and Liverpool set for Champions League clash

Interestingly, the two clubs will face off in a high-stakes UEFA Champions League match at Anfield on November 27. Liverpool, the only team in the league with four wins, will aim to solidify their dominance, while Madrid—currently sitting 18th—look to avoid slipping into a precarious position.

However, Alexander-Arnold’s availability for the game remains uncertain. The 26-year-old sustained a hamstring injury against Aston Villa, sidelining him for up to a month, and his return in time for this clash appears doubtful.

Injury woes pile up for Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s struggles this season have been exacerbated by a slew of injuries to key players. The club’s current injury list includes seven players: Thibaut Courtois (Adductor injury), Dani Carvajal (ACL tear), Eder Militao (ACL tear), David Alaba (ACL tear), Aurelien Tchouameni (sprained left ankle), Rodrygo (rectus femoris injury), and Lucas Vazquez (long adductor injury).