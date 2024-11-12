Juventus, currently enjoying a strong season under manager Thiago Motta, is actively seeking to strengthen its attacking options. Their recent Champions League match provided an opportunity for the club’s scouting network to assess one of their key targets: Jonathan David, the star striker for Lille.

Italian reports indicate that Juventus officials were highly impressed by David’s performance. The 24-year-old Canadian international has established himself as a key figure for Lille, a team that has already upset both Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid in the Champions League this season.

David’s impressive goal-scoring record further strengthens his appeal to Juventus. According to Transfermarkt, he has a release clause of €45 million.

David is widely expected to leave Lille in the summer of 2025, when his contract expires. Juventus, however, appears keen to secure his services ahead of schedule. Lille is reportedly bracing for the loss of the Canadian forward, prompting Juventus to explore an earlier acquisition. This proactive approach reflects the team’s ambition to strengthen its squad and compete at the highest level.

David’s impressive statistics

Jonathan David’s goal-scoring prowess has been evident throughout the current season. He has tallied seven goals in eleven Ligue 1 matches and four goals in four Champions League group stage appearances.

His tally for the Champions League qualification rounds totals two goals in four appearances. Last season he scored 26 goals in 47 games across Ligue 1 and the Europa League. These impressive statistics solidify his status as one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe.

The combination of his talent, and Lille’s impending awareness of his probable departure, creates a scenario ripe for a potential transfer to Juventus.