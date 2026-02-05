Virgil van Dijk’s renewal in doubt as Arne Slot sparks alarm at Liverpool: ‘There is life for this club without Virgil’

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Liverpool have struggled significantly at the back, stringing together numerous defeats and defensive inconsistencies. With Ibrahima Konaté set to leave as a free agent, attention has turned to Virgil van Dijk and his future, as he is approaching the final year of his contract and has yet to renew it. Amid this situation, Arne Slot delivered a surprising take on the Dutchman’s departure, prompting concerns among fans.

At the last press conference, Arne Slot was asked if he had in mind a generational replacement for van Dijk. To this, the coach gave an emphatic answer: “We are aware of the fact that Virgil will not play for this club for 10 more years but he has a one-and-a-half year contract left so he will be with us for that period of time and maybe even longer… we know somewhere in the upcoming years there is life without Virgil…this club is not only thinking about short-term but mid-long term future.”

Despite publicly opening the door to van Dijk’s continued presence, Slot took a realistic view of Liverpool’s plans, recognizing their intent to find a potential replacement for the Dutchman. They are considering both short-term and long-term strategies. For that reason, the arrivals of Giovanni Leoni for €31 million and Jérémy Jacquet for €63.6 million make a great deal of sense, as neither is over 20 years old and could lead the team in the future.

Virgil van Dijk remains a key figure at Liverpool, meaning his potential departure in 2027 could destabilize the sporting project. With Joe Gomez heading toward a transfer, the Dutchman would be the only experienced defender left in the squad, forcing the Reds to pursue a big-money signing. However, this also carries risks, as it would not guarantee that any replacement could offer what the 34-year-old star continues to provide both on the pitch and in the dressing room.

Not just van Dijk: Liverpool could lose two other legends in 2027

Following a successful era under Jürgen Klopp, Arne Slot has embarked on a complete overhaul of Liverpool’s sporting project. The departures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Díaz, Jarell Quansah, and Darwin Núñez have already presented significant challenges in managing performance, despite substantial financial investment. Furthermore, the team may face the potential exit of two more Reds legends in 2027, beyond to Virgil van Dijk.

Like Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker and Mohamed Salah are also set to see their contracts with Liverpool expire in 2027. None of these three legends have made progress on a renewal, casting doubt over their future with the club. Losing such critical pillars of the Reds simultaneously could severely impact the team’s prospects, especially since most new signings are still in the adaptation phase and might not yet be performing at their peak.