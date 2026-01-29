Vinicius Jr. could lose important teammate as Liverpool reportedly target Real Madrid midfield star

Following Carlo Ancelotti’s departure, Real Madrid have been unable to find stability in their sporting project, leading to the dismissal of Xabi Alonso, who had joined the team a few months earlier. Far from solving the team’s problems, they continue to struggle, leading to some players losing their place in the rotation. In light of this, Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on a star midfielder and friend of Vinicius Jr. for the 2026-27 season.

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool are considering making an offer in the region of €80–100 million to sign Eduardo Camavinga. Despite having been one of the key players in Real Madrid’s rotation, the Frenchman has lost prominence this season, slipping into a secondary role under Álvaro Arbeloa. Nevertheless, Los Blancos are not willing to transfer the 23-year-old due to his versatility, complicating his potential arrival to Liverpool.

With Jude Bellingham and Arda Güler firmly established in midfield, Eduardo Camavinga has become a regular part of the rotation. Despite accumulating 1,181 minutes this season, the Frenchman typically enters matches in the closing minutes, signaling that he no longer holds star status under Arbeloa, much like under Xabi Alonso. Nevertheless, his ability to cover multiple positions makes him a crucial asset for Real Madrid, even if rarely as a starter.

Camavinga’s potential arrival at Liverpool would likely push Alexis Mac Allister to the bench, as he would establish himself as a key midfield partner alongside Ryan Gravenberch. With this, the Reds could field two players with imposing physical presence and strong offensive contribution in midfield. In addition, they would also gain quality in rotation, as the 27-year-old Argentine could cover virtually any midfield position.

Camavinga’s potential exit could reshape Real Madrid’s midfield

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Real Madrid have faced significant issues in midfield, as the departures of Luka Modrić and Toni Kroos left a major void. Although there was hope that Jude Bellingham would become the team’s main organizer, the Englishman has not managed to shine in that role. As a result, a potential departure of Eduardo Camavinga could be key to reshaping the midfield.

see also Álvaro Arbeloa’s future in doubt as Real Madrid are reportedly targeting a surprising Premier League coach

While Camavinga’s exit would be difficult for the team’s rotation, his transfer would be worth a massive fee. With that, Los Blancos could move for a player of the caliber of Vitinha or Enzo Fernández, aiming for the consistency the club has long been seeking. In addition, the Frenchman could finally gain prominence in midfield in other team, where he showcased his best version and established himself as one of the most promising and complete players in the world.