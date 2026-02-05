Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Al Nassr’s key game vs. Al Ittihad as new problem reportedly surfaces

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al-Nassr FC warms up during the Saudi Pro League match.
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of team Al-Nassr FC warms up during the Saudi Pro League match.

Cristiano Ronaldo has dominated headlines in Saudi Arabia in recent days after deciding to sit out Al Nassr’s last match as a form of protest toward the country’s Public Investment Fund. With a new issue reportedly emerging, Ronaldo is now also set to miss the crucial Saudi Pro League clash against Al Ittihad.

The situation came to light last Monday, when Ronaldo was left out of the squad for the match against Al Riyadh despite having no reported injury or personal issue. Subsequent reports revealed that the decision was linked to his dissatisfaction with the PIF, specifically over what he views as a lack of investment in Al Nassr during the now-closed winter transfer window.

Al Nassr are scheduled to face Al Ittihad on Matchday 21 in a pivotal SPL fixture, with Ronaldo’s side currently sitting third on 46 points, four behind leaders Al Hilal, who have played one more game. Al Ittihad sit sixth, and a win would significantly tighten the title race, but despite the importance of the matchup, Ronaldo appears poised to maintain his stance.

When Al Nassr released their squad list for the Al Ittihad match, Ronaldo was again absent, confirming he will miss his second consecutive league game. According to Fabrizio Romano, the forward’s frustration with the PIF has not eased, and while no further signings are possible with the transfer window closed, Ronaldo’s position remains unchanged.

Now 41, Ronaldo has previously emphasized his desire to maintain peak fitness ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which he has said will be his final major tournament. This marks only the second SPL match he has missed this season, but the ongoing boycott could impact not only his pursuit of the 1,000-goal milestone, but also his long-term match readiness.

New issues rise between Ronaldo and the PIF

With the PIF overseeing Saudi Arabia’s four biggest clubs (Al Hilal, Al Nassr, Al Ittihad, and Al Ahli) Ronaldo’s frustration reportedly centers on what he perceives as preferential treatment toward Al Hilal. Tensions recently escalated when Ronaldo’s protest was said to be aimed at preventing Karim Benzema’s move from Al Ittihad to Al Hilal, an effort that ultimately failed, and new complications have since emerged.

According to A Bola, the PIF is now dealing with significant delays in salary payments. The Portuguese outlet reports that Ronaldo intends to wait for the situation to be resolved before making his return to competitive action.

Al Nassr’s next fixture beyond the Al Ittihad match is scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, against Turkmenistani side FK Arkadag in the AFC Champions League Two Round of 16. With that match falling outside the SPL, it remains unclear whether Ronaldo’s boycott will extend into continental competition as well.

