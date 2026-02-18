Trending topics:
Arne Slot’s Liverpool reportedly battle PSG to sign Premier League star midfielder for 2026-27 season

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match.
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesArne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match.

Liverpool have fortified their roster with world-class players, yet they haven’t managed to shine this season, struggling to secure a spot for UEFA Champions League qualification. Consequently, Arne Slot‘s team are reportedly planning to make significant changes to the squad, eyeing the addition of a Premier League star midfielder ahead the 2026-27 season. However, the Reds encounter stiff competition from PSG.

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool remain highly attentive to Morgan Rogers, as he is viewed as a difference-making talent. However, they face strong competition from PSG, who see him as their ideal creative midfield addition. Under contract with Aston Villa until 2031, the 23-year-old star could be set for a multimillion-dollar transfer above $100 million, given his status as a cornerstone of the team.

Even though coach Arne Slot already has Dominik Szoboszlai and Florian Wirtz operating in similar roles, Rogers would not necessarily clash with either of them. The Englishman would thrive as an attacking midfielder, the German could shift to the left wing, and the Hungarian could anchor the base of midfield alongside Ryan Gravenberch, offering more tactical flexibility, while also providing cover in the event of a potential departure of Curtis Jones.

Not only Liverpool and PSG are interested in Morgan Rogers. Due to his impressive impact in the Premier League, the 23-year-old star has also attracted attention from Manchester United and Arsenal. Although Aston Villa aren’t in a financial rush, they might be open to selling him for a substantial offer as part of a rebuilding strategy. However, the English side may prefer to transfer him to the French side, avoiding the reinforcement of a direct rival.

Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers

Morgan Rogers of Aston Villa celebrates scoring a goal.

Morgan Rogers arrival could lead three Liverpool players out

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Liverpool have struggled offensively, with their new signings falling short of expectations. However, since they are young players, the front office will maintain a strong commitment to Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, and Hugo Ekitike. In a bold move, they are considering a significant investment in Morgan Rogers, hoping to revitalize the team. To make this happen, they may part ways with three important players.

Christian Pulisic back to the Premier League? Milan’s summer position ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup emerges with Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester United watching

see also

With the Englishman’s outstanding level, Aston Villa could demand more than $80 million for his transfer, as he has attracted interest from several clubs across Europe. The Reds appear willing to pay that amount for him. To facilitate this move, they are reportedly open to the departures of Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa, and Mohamed Salah, as their performances have not met expectations and their exits could help finance the signing of the 23-year-old star.

Alongside Rogers, Liverpool may need further reinforcements in attack, as they would lack dribbling wingers—a reported necessity for Arne Slot. With that in mind, the Reds could be forced into another multi-million-dollar investment, as they require greater squad depth to compete again for the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

