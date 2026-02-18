Trending topics:
La Liga
Comments

Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta’s new jab at Real Madrid: ‘They don’t rest’

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

Laporta wants to get reelected
Laporta wants to get reelected

Barcelona is coming off a mini crisis on the field with two losses that made them stumble in different competitions. However, there’s another front that may be even more important for the club with elections approaching. Joan Laporta aimed at Real Madrid in his speech.

The controversial decisions referees made in Barcelona’s last two losses were heavily debated within the club. A complaint to the Real Federación Española de Fútbol after the Copa del Rey match against Atlético Madrid was followed by a foul that wasn’t called in Jules Koundé’s favor, which led to a Girona victory.

Laporta spoke to some fans about his candidacy with refereeing in mind: “We will defend Barca from those who want to break it and who are 600 km away. From those who always want to harm Barcelona’s reputation. You must be alert at all times or they will nail you. They don’t rest. We know how to confront this.”

Laporta’s confidence in Hansi Flick

The former president resigned from his previous post to run in the elections again. He has consistently supported the manager he hired to return Barcelona to the top level.

Flick was hired by Barcelona during Laporta’s previous mandate (Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Flick was hired by Barcelona during Laporta's previous mandate (Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

His attack on the main rival wasn’t the only message he delivered: “I know Hansi Flick and how the dressing room is. We are going to win La Liga. We must defend Barcelona from those who don’t accept that things are going well for us and that there is a sense of satisfaction.”

Lionel Messi seen as key to Erling Haaland’s transfer to Barcelona, says presidential candidate

see also

Lionel Messi seen as key to Erling Haaland's transfer to Barcelona, says presidential candidate

Laporta appears as the leading candidate to win the election next March 15, when supporters will gather to vote. Víctor Font, Marc Ciria, Xavier Vilajoana, and Joan Comprubí are the other candidates.

Barcelona’s path in La Liga

Barcelona held a commanding lead in La Liga until last Monday. The 2-1 loss to Girona cost them that position and left Real Madrid two points ahead after a 4-1 victory over Real Sociedad.

The path to regaining the advantage begins with Levante at Camp Nou next Sunday. The following Saturday brings another home match against Villarreal. A visit to Athletic Bilbao completes the upcoming stretch of fixtures.

