Virgil van Dijk replacement nears as Liverpool reportedly target $135m Premier League defender amid Manchester United battle

Amid a difficult season, Virgil van Dijk has remained one of Liverpool’s standout performers, leading the team from the back. Despite this, the Dutchman’s contract runs until 2027, and a renewal appears complicated. As a result, the Reds are reportedly targeting a Premier League defensive star valued at $135 million. However, they would have to compete with Manchester United to secure his signing.

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are closely monitoring Micky van de Ven, who is looking to leave Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2026. Despite being under contract until 2029, his team has set a price tag of £100 million (around $135 million). The Reds reportedly view him as the ideal long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk. However, Manchester United have also entered the race, further complicating a potential move to Anfield.

Although Arne Slot will already have Jérémy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni at his disposal next season, the potential arrival of Micky van de Ven would be a game-changer. He would not only make an immediate impact at Liverpool, but also represent a long-term investment, as he is just 24 years old and already shining in the Premier League. Moreover, he could even thrive alongside Virgil van Dijk, covering for the possible departure of Ibrahima Konaté.

Far from being simply a matter of paying the $135 million fee, Liverpool could face a significant challenge in convincing van de Ven. Just as he would be an ideal solution at Anfield, the young Dutchman would also fit perfectly at Manchester United. In addition, they appear to be on track to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, which could give them an edge in the race. As a result, Micky could also be tempted to form a strong partnership with Matthijs de Ligt.

Micky van de Ven of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates his team’s first goal.

Not only van de Ven: Liverpool could chase other roster reinforcements

Following a successful era led by Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool are facing an imminent change of cycle, backing Arne Slot as their undisputed leader. Despite having invested €482 million, the Reds continue to struggle to find consistency. As a result, they could look to make several changes to their roster, allowing key players to depart. In turn, the coach could receive multiple reinforcements — not just Micky van de Ven.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Virgil van Dijk stuns naming Liverpool star as future captain: ‘He will be very important for the years to come’

While Andrew Robertson and Ibrahima Konaté are set to see their contracts expire in the summer of 2026, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker are under contract until 2027, yet all are reportedly heading toward potential exits. Alongside them, Federico Chiesa and Cody Gakpo are also being linked with departures. For this reason, the Reds could not only pursue the signing of Micky van de Ven, but also Yan Diomande, in search of an attacking boost.

Far from settling for those additions, Liverpool may even need to bring in another winger to strengthen the right flank. As a result, the Reds are reportedly targeting Michael Olise as an ideal signing, although they are considering alternative options as well. With this in mind, coach Arne Slot could receive a significant boost to his roster, aiming to lay the foundations for a winning project in the years ahead.