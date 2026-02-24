Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
premier league
Comments

Virgil van Dijk replacement nears as Liverpool reportedly target $135m Premier League defender amid Manchester United battle

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool during the Premier League match.
© Alex Pantling/Getty ImagesVirgil van Dijk of Liverpool during the Premier League match.

Amid a difficult season, Virgil van Dijk has remained one of Liverpool’s standout performers, leading the team from the back. Despite this, the Dutchman’s contract runs until 2027, and a renewal appears complicated. As a result, the Reds are reportedly targeting a Premier League defensive star valued at $135 million. However, they would have to compete with Manchester United to secure his signing.

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are closely monitoring Micky van de Ven, who is looking to leave Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2026. Despite being under contract until 2029, his team has set a price tag of £100 million (around $135 million). The Reds reportedly view him as the ideal long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk. However, Manchester United have also entered the race, further complicating a potential move to Anfield.

Although Arne Slot will already have Jérémy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni at his disposal next season, the potential arrival of Micky van de Ven would be a game-changer. He would not only make an immediate impact at Liverpool, but also represent a long-term investment, as he is just 24 years old and already shining in the Premier League. Moreover, he could even thrive alongside Virgil van Dijk, covering for the possible departure of Ibrahima Konaté.

Far from being simply a matter of paying the $135 million fee, Liverpool could face a significant challenge in convincing van de Ven. Just as he would be an ideal solution at Anfield, the young Dutchman would also fit perfectly at Manchester United. In addition, they appear to be on track to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, which could give them an edge in the race. As a result, Micky could also be tempted to form a strong partnership with Matthijs de Ligt.

Tottenham Hotspur&#039;s Micky van de Ven

Micky van de Ven of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates his team’s first goal.

Not only van de Ven: Liverpool could chase other roster reinforcements

Following a successful era led by Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool are facing an imminent change of cycle, backing Arne Slot as their undisputed leader. Despite having invested €482 million, the Reds continue to struggle to find consistency. As a result, they could look to make several changes to their roster, allowing key players to depart. In turn, the coach could receive multiple reinforcements — not just Micky van de Ven.

Advertisement
Virgil van Dijk stuns naming Liverpool star as future captain: ‘He will be very important for the years to come’

see also

Virgil van Dijk stuns naming Liverpool star as future captain: ‘He will be very important for the years to come’

While Andrew Robertson and Ibrahima Konaté are set to see their contracts expire in the summer of 2026, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker are under contract until 2027, yet all are reportedly heading toward potential exits. Alongside them, Federico Chiesa and Cody Gakpo are also being linked with departures. For this reason, the Reds could not only pursue the signing of Micky van de Ven, but also Yan Diomande, in search of an attacking boost.

Far from settling for those additions, Liverpool may even need to bring in another winger to strengthen the right flank. As a result, the Reds are reportedly targeting Michael Olise as an ideal signing, although they are considering alternative options as well. With this in mind, coach Arne Slot could receive a significant boost to his roster, aiming to lay the foundations for a winning project in the years ahead.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Rafael Leao could leave as AC Milan reportedly opens talks with a Premier League side for the Portuguese star

Rafael Leao could leave as AC Milan reportedly opens talks with a Premier League side for the Portuguese star

Unlike in previous seasons, Rafael Leao has regained his top form, shining with his impressive scoring prowess. The Portuguese forward has caught the attention of a Premier League side. In light of this, AC Milan are reportedly in talks for his transfer.

Not just Sergio Ramos, Paulo Dybala, or Achraf Hakimi: Casemiro set for rare milestone, could become 28th player to play with both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Not just Sergio Ramos, Paulo Dybala, or Achraf Hakimi: Casemiro set for rare milestone, could become 28th player to play with both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Only a select group of players, including Sergio Ramos, Paulo Dybala, and Achraf Hakimi, have had the rare privilege of sharing a dressing room with both icons. Now, another legendary name, Casemiro, could soon join that elite circle, with his future move potentially writing a unique footnote in soccer history.

Messi could be joined by Manchester United star as Inter Miami reportedly eye five-time Champions League winner

Messi could be joined by Manchester United star as Inter Miami reportedly eye five-time Champions League winner

A Manchester United player with a decorated UEFA Champions League past could soon join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Three-time UEFA Champions League winner Keylor Navas stuns fans by crowning Neymar above the GOATs

Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Three-time UEFA Champions League winner Keylor Navas stuns fans by crowning Neymar above the GOATs

Keylor Navas has shared a dressing room with some of the greatest players in soccer history, yet he has made a surprising choice when asked to name the most talented teammate of his career. Despite playing alongside both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the Costa Rican goalkeeper stunned many by snubbing the two icons and […]

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo