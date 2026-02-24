Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
La Liga
Comments

Lionel Messi’s entourage blamed by Joan Laporta for his Barcelona exit to PSG: ‘He wanted to stay’

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

Follow us on Google!
Messi announced his departure from Barcelona five years ago
© Eric Alonso/Getty ImagesMessi announced his departure from Barcelona five years ago

Lionel Messi continues to be a main focus for Barcelona presidential candidates while they make their public speeches. Joan Laporta was the latest to give his thoughts on the player’s exit to PSG.

In 2021 everybody was shocked when Messi announced he was no longer going to play for Barcelona after more than two decades at the club that welcomed him when he was younger. Laporta has been blamed for the move by many, but he explained what happened in an interview on the TV show Cafè d’idees.

Laporta said: Messi’s entourage didn’t dislike going to PSG. It was a very generous offer, but I’m convinced he wanted to stay. We tried. Barcelona’s economy couldn’t afford it. You can always do more in life. Everything can improve. However, the situation was constrained.”

Laporta on Messi’s return

It now seems impossible for Messi to come back as a player for Barcelona. He’s nearing the end of his career while the club seems to have regained its spirit with a young team for many years.

Laporta remains the favorite in Barcelona’s presidential election (David Ramos/Getty Images)

Laporta remains the favorite in Barcelona’s presidential election (David Ramos/Getty Images)

The main idea centers on an honorary match so the fans can properly thank him for all he has done for the club, and Laporta added that the club has also honored the Argentine throughout its history.

Advertisement
‘Messi could have been renewed’: Barcelona presidential candidate Xavier Vilajoana on Laporta, La Masia, Lamine Yamal, and what comes next

see also

‘Messi could have been renewed’: Barcelona presidential candidate Xavier Vilajoana on Laporta, La Masia, Lamine Yamal, and what comes next

Laporta remembered when a return was possible: “We tried to bring him back in 2023, but he preferred to join Inter Miami for various reasons. He made that decision, which is very respectable. That’s not criticism.”

Barcelona election race heats up

Joan Laporta resigned from the presidency to run as a candidate in the upcoming elections. The club’s board announced a series of measures in January, with the key decision being the scheduling of the presidential vote for March 15.

Laporta is considered the leading candidate after the club’s financial stabilization. His main challenger appears to be Víctor Font, who received nearly 30 percent of the vote in the previous election. Marc Ciria, Xavier Vilajoana, and Joan Comprubí are also running.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Barcelona star Lamine Yamal was targeted by PSG with record bid to replace Kylian Mbappe, says Joan Laporta

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal was targeted by PSG with record bid to replace Kylian Mbappe, says Joan Laporta

Former Barcelona president Joan Laporta revealed that Lamine Yamal was targeted by PSG with a record-breaking bid in order to replace Kylian Mbappe.

Lionel Messi’s Barcelona departure laid bare by Joan Laporta ahead presidential elections: ‘We considered it detrimental to the club’

Lionel Messi’s Barcelona departure laid bare by Joan Laporta ahead presidential elections: ‘We considered it detrimental to the club’

Amid his electoral campaign to seek re-election, Joan Laporta has decided to break his silence regarding the departure of Lionel Messi. After several years, the former FC Barcelona president delivered a controversial response about the Argentine’s exit.

Messi’s Barcelona return depends on one key factor, says presidential candidate Font: ‘The only possible way’

Messi’s Barcelona return depends on one key factor, says presidential candidate Font: ‘The only possible way’

Victor Font, a candidate for president of Barcelona, addressed the possibility of Lionel Messi returning as a player.

Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Three-time UEFA Champions League winner Keylor Navas stuns fans by crowning Neymar above the GOATs

Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Three-time UEFA Champions League winner Keylor Navas stuns fans by crowning Neymar above the GOATs

Keylor Navas has shared a dressing room with some of the greatest players in soccer history, yet he has made a surprising choice when asked to name the most talented teammate of his career. Despite playing alongside both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the Costa Rican goalkeeper stunned many by snubbing the two icons and […]

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo