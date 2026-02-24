Lionel Messi’s entourage blamed by Joan Laporta for his Barcelona exit to PSG: ‘He wanted to stay’

Lionel Messi continues to be a main focus for Barcelona presidential candidates while they make their public speeches. Joan Laporta was the latest to give his thoughts on the player’s exit to PSG.

In 2021 everybody was shocked when Messi announced he was no longer going to play for Barcelona after more than two decades at the club that welcomed him when he was younger. Laporta has been blamed for the move by many, but he explained what happened in an interview on the TV show Cafè d’idees.

Laporta said: “Messi’s entourage didn’t dislike going to PSG. It was a very generous offer, but I’m convinced he wanted to stay. We tried. Barcelona’s economy couldn’t afford it. You can always do more in life. Everything can improve. However, the situation was constrained.”

Laporta on Messi’s return

It now seems impossible for Messi to come back as a player for Barcelona. He’s nearing the end of his career while the club seems to have regained its spirit with a young team for many years.

Laporta remains the favorite in Barcelona’s presidential election (David Ramos/Getty Images)

The main idea centers on an honorary match so the fans can properly thank him for all he has done for the club, and Laporta added that the club has also honored the Argentine throughout its history.

Laporta remembered when a return was possible: “We tried to bring him back in 2023, but he preferred to join Inter Miami for various reasons. He made that decision, which is very respectable. That’s not criticism.”

Barcelona election race heats up

Joan Laporta resigned from the presidency to run as a candidate in the upcoming elections. The club’s board announced a series of measures in January, with the key decision being the scheduling of the presidential vote for March 15.

Laporta is considered the leading candidate after the club’s financial stabilization. His main challenger appears to be Víctor Font, who received nearly 30 percent of the vote in the previous election. Marc Ciria, Xavier Vilajoana, and Joan Comprubí are also running.

