Liverpool reportedly identify the ‘perfect’ Mohamed Salah replacement in a €100 million Bundesliga star winger

Despite recently securing a Premier League title, Liverpool are not having their best season, as they sit far from the top of the league. The team’s attacking performance has let supporters down, with Mohamed Salah not performing at his usual high level. With the possibility of Salah’s departure in the summer of 2026, the Reds have reportedly identified a Bundesliga star, valued at €100 million, as the ideal replacement for the Egyptian.

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool believe Michael Olise is the ideal replacement for Salah. As an undisputed starter at Bayern Munich, the Frenchman would command a fee of over €100 million. Despite the Reds’ interest, he is not keen on returning to the Premier League and could even be close to signing a contract extension. As a result, the English side have decided to include four other attacking alternatives.

Given the difficulty of securing Olise, the Reds have turned their attention to Yan Diomande as a main target for the 2026–27 season. Despite interest from Bayern Munich, the RB Leipzig winger has stated that his father is a Liverpool supporter and that he would like to see him play at Anfield, meaning his arrival may not be too difficult to secure. However, his transfer fee would also be around €100 million, TEAMtalk reports.

In their bid to secure a marquee reinforcement on the wing, Liverpool are also reportedly monitoring three other options: Nico Williams of Athletic Bilbao, along with PSG’s Désiré Doué and Bradley Barcola. It does not mean all of them will arrive, but they intend to hold talks with each player as they aim to secure at least one signing. With this in mind, Mohamed Salah appears to be heading toward an exit from the club.

Liverpool’s Arne Slot could sell a key star to reshape offense

During the 2025–26 season, Liverpool have seen a fairly limited attacking output, as Luis Díaz’s departure significantly affected the team. In light of this, the potential exits of Mohamed Salah and Federico Chiesa point toward a clear reconfiguration of the attack. However, head coach Arne Slot could lose another key player, as his inconsistent performances reportedly open the door to a possible departure from the club.

According to Wilson Cox via X, formerly Twitter, the Reds are looking to transfer Cody Gakpo, as his performances have fallen short of expectations. After playing 34 matches, the Dutchman has scored seven goals and provided four assists, a figure well below his output in previous seasons. As a result, Liverpool could look to pursue the signing of a dribbling winger, aiming for a drastic shift in their tactical approach.