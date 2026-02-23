Arne Slot’s Liverpool reportedly close to sign a $118m Bundesliga star, clearing path for Cody Gakpo’s departure

After major issues with inconsistency, Liverpool could be preparing drastic changes in attack. Not only is Mohamed Salah being linked with a potential exit, but Federico Chiesa as well. In response, head coach Arne Slot could receive reinforcements up front. The Reds are reportedly close to signing a Bundesliga star valued at $118 million, which would bring Cody Gakpo’s transfer closer and signal a major overhaul of the forward line.

According to Bayern Source, via X (formerly Twitter), Bayern Munich have decided to switch targets and focus on Cody Gakpo, as the constant rejections from Yan Diomande suggest that Liverpool appear close to signing him for around $118 million from RB Leipzig. In response, the German side have chosen to turn their attention to the Dutchman, paying roughly $87 million to the Reds.

Given Mohamed Salah’s top-level form and the possible departure of Federico Chiesa, Diomande’s potential arrival at the Reds could be a game-changer. Although he is only 19 years old, the Ivorian is expected to develop into one of the best players in the world, as he already stands out for his dribbling and creativity. In addition, Yan has been highly productive this season, recording nine goals and seven assists in 25 matches.

With Liverpool aiming for an attacking rebuild, Arne Slot could be open to Cody Gakpo’s departure. Unlike previous seasons, he has not been able to show his best version, leaving much to be desired in terms of goal scoring. Moreover, the coach is reportedly looking for a more dribble-oriented player, something the Dutchman cannot provide. That said, his versatility could prove quite transformative for Bayern Munich.

Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig gestures during the Bundesliga match.

Liverpool may need another winger, even after signing Diomande

With Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike arrivals, Liverpool appeared to have secured the future of their attack. However, head coach Arne Slot has struggled to maximize their potential, as the team has fallen well short in terms of rotation due to the poor level of the wingers, who are reportedly heading for the exit: Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, and Federico Chiesa. With this in mind, the Reds may need to sign not only Yan Diomande but also another winger.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Mohamed Salah could soon welcome back a teammate as Liverpool’s Arne Slot delivers key Alexander Isak injury update

Unlike previous seasons, the Reds have struggled to create goal-scoring chances down the flanks, as Salah has failed to shine and Luis Díaz’s absence has been felt. For this reason, they are targeting Yan Diomande as a marquee signing, but they may need another reinforcement. With the Ivorian standing out as a left winger, they are reportedly also pursuing the arrival of Michael Olise or Bradley Barcola to strengthen the right wing.