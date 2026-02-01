Virgil van Dijk may have a new teammate as Liverpool reportedly reach an agreement to sign a right back amid injury crisis

Liverpool continue to stay highly competitive despite facing several injury challenges. Having secured victories over Qarabag Agdam and Newcastle United, they’re striving to recapture the consistency that crowned them Premier League champions last season. Additionally, Virgil van Dijk may soon see a new face alongside him in defense. The Reds have reportedly reached an agreement to sign a right back in response to the current injury crisis.

According to Florian Plettenberg on X (formerly Twitter), Liverpool have reached a full agreement with RB Leipzig to sign Lutsharel Geertruida. As he is currently on loan at Sunderland, the departure of the 25-year-old star would depend on reaching an agreement to terminate his loan and being able to secure a replacement. With this move, the Reds would already have a replacement for the injured Conor Bradley.

Geertruida brings a more defensive profile to the table, offering Arne Slot greater balance. Additionally, the Dutchman is a versatile talent, capable of excelling as a right back, center back, and even as a defensive midfielder. He could significantly bolster Liverpool’s performance, which currently lacks defensive star power. Furthermore, his potential arrival might allow Jeremie Frimpong to shift into a more offensive role, where he has delivered his best performances.

Having already thrived under Slot at Feyenoord, the Dutchman has the potential to regain the form that once marked him as one of the world’s most promising stars. However, his move to Liverpool is not straightforward, as RB Leipzig must pay a compensation fee to terminate his loan at Sunderland, complicating negotiations. Despite this, Liverpool reportedly prioritize him due to his defensive solidity.

Lutsharel Geertruida of Sunderland during the Premier League match.

Liverpool face growing pressure to renew four stars before 2026-27

Following a season riddled with injuries and inconsistency, Liverpool seek to bolster their squad to restore stability following a successful era. Despite already making significant multimillion-pound investments, there remain key positions in need of reinforcement. Yet, the Reds confront an even more urgent priority: Securing contract renewals for four star players before the 2026–27 season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Alisson Becker receives solid support as a former Premier League player sends blunt warning to Liverpool over his renewal

Curtis Jones, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, and Joe Gomez are nearing the final year of their contracts with the Reds. Each player is crucial to Arne Slot’s sporting project, and losing them as free agents could destabilize the team far more than any disruptions they have faced this week. Therefore, renewing the 34-year-old defender’s contract should be the top priority, as he remains a key asset due to his on-field performances and leadership.