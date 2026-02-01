Hansi Flick’s Barcelona reportedly maintain a surprising stance amid Manchester United’s interest in Marcus Rashford’s return

Although his arrival did not promise much, Marcus Rashford has surprised everyone with his performance in Barcelona. After playing 31 games, the Englishman has scored nine goals, remaining among the team’s top scorers. In addition, he has improved his defensive contribution, playing a key role in the team. His impact has caught the attention of Manchester United, but the Hansi Flick’s team are reportedly taking a surprising stance on this interest.

Unlike his tenure at Aston Villa and the closing months at Manchester United, Marcus Rashford is reportedly rediscovering top form. He has adapted to a more team-oriented style of play, contributing defensively, and reinstating his scoring threat. Consequently, Manchester United seem open to the possibility of his return for the 2026–27 season, sparking concern among Barcelona fans.

Despite the Red Devils’ renewed interest, Barcelona remain optimistic about Rashford’s future with them. They possess a €30 million purchase option, which they could activate at season’s end, leaving Manchester United with limited options. However, this complicates matters, as the Blaugrana had hoped to negotiate a lower fee with the English club—a prospect that now seems unlikely, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Marcus Rashford has consistently expressed his desire to remain with Barcelona. Although he supports Manchester United, his tenure there was plagued by heavy criticism from fans and off-the-pitch issues. Since his arrival in Spain, the 28-year-old star seems to have found his ideal environment, enjoying a level of tranquility he rarely experienced in England. Moreover, he is supposedly willing to make financial sacrifices to stay within Hansi Flick‘s team.

Marcus Rashford of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26.

Rashford emerges as a safe bet for Barcelona’s near future

Marcus Rashford has firmly established himself as one of Barcelona’s standout players. Not only does he consistently deliver in front of goal, but he also contributes significantly to the team’s overall play. Nonetheless, many fans consider the €30 million purchase option quite steep, especially given that he is already 28 years old. Even so, the Englishman represents a secure choice for Hansi Flick’s project, a shift from the risky investments of recent seasons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi’s free-kick curse finally broken in 2026: Lamine Yamal, Marcus Rashford, and Robert Lewandowski left chasing these 10+ Messi records at Barcelona

Having demonstrated his ideal adaptation to Hansi Flick’s system, the permanent signing of the Englishman would be a safe bet, given his electrifying and distinctive profile. While this €30 million could be spent on a younger player who could be Raphinha’s long-term replacement, this would be quite a risky move, reminiscent of Malcom or Francisco Trincao. For this reason, letting the Englishman go would be a mistake, as he has shown talent to shine in the team.