Alisson Becker receives solid support as a former Premier League player sends blunt warning to Liverpool over his renewal

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Alisson Becker of Liverpool applauds fans after a Premier League match.
Alisson Becker of Liverpool applauds fans after a Premier League match.

Throughout the 2025-26 season, Liverpool have had several problems with their roster, such as the future of Mohamed Salah and Ibrahima Konate and the poor performance of the defensive line. However, the future of Alisson Becker also remains uncertain as he has not yet renewed his contract. In light of this, a former Premier League player has decided to send a strong message to the Reds regarding the Brazilian’s future.

Alisson Becker has remained one of Liverpool’s most important players, being an undisputed starter since his arrival in 2018. Not only has he won two Premier League titles, but he has also lifted a UEFA Champions League, establishing himself as a club legend. However, the Brazilian’s contract expires in 2027 and no progress toward a renewal has yet been reported. In light of this, Brad Friedel issued a warning to the Reds.

“You have to look at the greats, your goalkeeping greats, and what happened for a short time while teams try and figure out how to replace them. It usually takes a while… I think Alisson is the best. I like all parts of his game. I think he doesn’t have a true weakness… I have no idea what is going on with his contract, but I would do everything I possibly could to keep him there for as long as possible, Friedel said, via GOAL.

Even though he is already 33 years old, Alisson consistently demonstrates top form, leading the team through evident challenges. Coach Arne Slot recently praised the Brazilian’s performance: Alisson had a great save (against Olympique Marseille). Two in the first half and another in the second half. We know we have one of the best goalkeepers in the world,” he said, as reported by Bein Sports. Therefore, the Brazilian’s renewal may not be ruled out.

Liverpool&#039;s Alisson Becker

Alisson Becker of Liverpool celebrates a goal.

Liverpool’s recent transfer moves may hint Alisson’s future

After years of success, Liverpool have decided to make drastic changes to their squad, committing to multimillion-pound investments. However, neither Mohamed Salah nor Virgil van Dijk currently has a replacement on the bench, keeping them as key players for the team. While Alisson remains in top form and is undisputed in the lineup, the Reds already have a clear successor waiting in the wings, raising doubts about his future renewal.

Bruno Fernandes may lose key reinforcement as Liverpool are reportedly closing in on a Manchester United target

see also

Bruno Fernandes may lose key reinforcement as Liverpool are reportedly closing in on a Manchester United target

In the 2024–25 season, Liverpool decided to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia CF, paying €30 million. However, he remained on loan with the Spanish side before joining the club in the 2025–26 season, where he currently serves as Alisson’s backup. Even so, the 25-year-old is expected to become the team’s starter once the Brazilian’s contract expires in 2027. As a result, the Georgian has has had time to adapt to the squad, already logging 934 minutes.

With Mamardashvili on the bench, the Reds could opt not to renew Alisson Becker’s contract, betting on a generational change despite the Brazilian’s strong performances. If the club does choose to extend the 33-year-old’s deal, the Georgian could leave the team permanently due to his lack of playing time—something that does not appear to align with the idea behind paying a hefty fee for his services back in 2024.

