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Report: Virgil van Dijk will not renew Liverpool contract, making the Reds push to sign Marcos Senesi

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool and Marcos Senesi of Bournemouth.
© Carl Recine/Gareth Copley/Getty ImagesVirgil van Dijk of Liverpool and Marcos Senesi of Bournemouth.

Liverpool are facing one of their most difficult seasons in recent years. Not only are they not in contention to win the Premier League, but they were also eliminated from the UEFA Champions League. In addition, Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson have announced their departures. Adding further complications, Virgil van Dijk has reportedly decided not to renew his contract, forcing the club to pursue the signing of Marcos Senesi.

According to James Pearce, via The Athletic, Virgil van Dijk has decided not to renew his contract with Liverpool. Although he is an undisputed starter for head coach Arne Slot, the Dutch defender has decided to leave the team at the end of the 2026-27 season, as he has one year remaining on his contract. With this, the Reds could face significant uncertainty, as Joe Gomez’s contract also expires that same season and Ibrahima Konate has not yet renewed his contract.

Amid uncertainty surrounding Ibrahima Konaté, the Reds have already secured the signing of Jérémy Jacquet, paying €63.6M to Stade Rennes, with the defender joining Giovanni Leoni as part of the club’s future core. However, the potential departure of van Dijk has forced Liverpool to prioritize the signing of Marcos Senesi, leading the race for his signature ahead of Chelsea and Manchester United, according to Pete Hall and Mark Douglas via The iPaper.

At 28 years old and with four years of Premier League experience, Marcos Senesi would represent an immediate solution for the Reds. By securing his arrival, Liverpool FC would add one of the top left-footed defenders in England, who could benefit from a season alongside Virgil van Dijk to fully adapt to the team. Additionally, the Argentine could play a key role in allowing Giovanni Leoni time to develop, as both share a similar left-footed profile.

Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi, battling with Brentford&#039;s Igor Thiago

Marcos Senesi of Bournemouth holds of the challenge from Brentford’s Igor Thiago.

Virgil van Dijk’s departure could mark the end of an era at Liverpool

Following the arrival of Arne Slot, Liverpool have undergone a major squad rebuild, with the departures of Luis Díaz, Darwin Núñez, and Trent Alexander-Arnold among the first. Far from ending there, Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson have also announced their exits at the end of the season, losing several key leaders. On top of that, the potential departures of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker would mark the end of an era at the Reds.

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With contracts running until 2027, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker are reportedly not expected to renew and could leave as free agents, meaning Liverpool FC would lose key figures from its leadership core. As a result, the Reds face the difficult challenge of replacing their on-field impact, with Giorgi Mamardashvili seen as the successor to the Brazilian, while Marcos Senesi could step in for the Dutchman.

Van Dijk has already pointed to Dominik Szoboszlai as his preferred candidate to become the Reds’ next captain. Still, head coach Arne Slot would need to select two additional leaders, with Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch potentially stepping up. This would mark the beginning of a new era for Liverpool, one that raises questions about the squad’s competitiveness and leadership structure.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Virgil van Dijk could lose a key teammate as Liverpool’s Alisson Becker reportedly draws strong Serie A interest

Virgil van Dijk could lose a key teammate as Liverpool’s Alisson Becker reportedly draws strong Serie A interest

Following Liverpool's poor performance, they are aiming to rebuild their roster, raising doubts about the continuity of several players. In that sense, Virgil van Dijk could lose a key teammate, as Alisson Becker is reportedly attracting the attention of two Serie A sides.

Virgil van Dijk replacement nears as Liverpool reportedly target $135m Premier League defender amid Manchester United battle

Virgil van Dijk replacement nears as Liverpool reportedly target $135m Premier League defender amid Manchester United battle

Although Virgil van Dijk remains key to Arne Slot's plans, Liverpool are already looking for a potential replacement due to his advancing age. With this in mind, they have set their sights on a star Premier League defender valued at £135 million, competing with Manchester United.

Virgil van Dijk stuns naming Liverpool star as future captain: ‘He will be very important for the years to come’

Virgil van Dijk stuns naming Liverpool star as future captain: ‘He will be very important for the years to come’

Despite Virgil van Dijk’s impressive level of play, his future at Liverpool beyond 2027 is uncertain. Amid this uncertainty, the Dutchman has surprised many by naming a current Reds’ star as a potential future captain in the event of his departure.

Virgil van Dijk delivers firm stance on Mohamed Salah’s future at Liverpool amid transfer rumors

Virgil van Dijk delivers firm stance on Mohamed Salah’s future at Liverpool amid transfer rumors

Although the drama surrounding Mohamed Salah at Liverpool FC appears to have come to an end, the Egyptian’s future remains surrounded by rumors of a possible transfer. In light of this, Virgil van Dijk decided to break his silence regarding Salah’s future with the Reds.

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