Vinicius Jr. lose a key ally as Jude Bellingham suffers injury in Real Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano LaLiga clash

After a tough defeat against Benfica, Real Madrid faced Rayo Vallecano, eager for a win to avoid slipping into a slump. Leading the team’s offense, Vinicius Jr. ended his scoring drought, showcasing his impressive talent on the pitch. However, Los Blancos faced a significant setback when Jude Bellingham left the game just minutes after kickoff due to an injury that is expected to sideline him for several weeks.

Just eight minutes into the first half, Jude Bellingham sprinted to reach the ball and felt a twinge in his left hamstring, which left him on the ground. Following this, Real Madrid star had to leave the game, making way for Brahim Diaz. According to Diario AS, the 22-year-old star might be dealing with a muscle tear, sidelining him for at least three weeks. As a result, coach Álvaro Arbeloa will need to make significant changes to the starting lineup.

Having the 2026 World Cup in a couple of months ahead, Bellingham star may not rush his comeback, avoiding a relapse on his injury. For that reason, coach Arbeloa may reintroduce Eduardo Camavinga into the midfield, chasing to regain the team’s balance. Nonetheless, Brahim Diaz could also step up, looking a more offensive focus. With a huge depth roster, Real Madrid should not be deeply affected with the Englishman’s injury.

Bellingham’s frustrating season at Real Madrid raises concern

Following his arrival in 2023, Jude Bellingham quickly emerged as Real Madrid’s offensive leader, scoring 23 goals in his debut season. Given this impressive start, many expected the Englishman to become one of the world’s top players. However, his performance has significantly declined, impacting both his scoring ability and overall contribution to the team. As a result, the 22-year-old is enduring a frustrating season with the Spanish side, fueling widespread doubts.

Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid goes down with an injury during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

With the departures of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, Bellingham was tipped to be the natural replacement for both players, stepping forward to organize the team’s play. Despite this, he has failed to fulfill this task, leaving Alvaro Arbeloa without the balance in midfield that Arda Guler seems to provide. With Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. already leading the scoring, doubts arise about Jude and what his role in the team could be, as he seems unable to find it.

Jude Bellingham’s role shift may force Real Madrid players departures

Jude Bellingham made a significant impact at Borussia Dortmund, showcasing his abilities as a complete midfielder adept in both team dynamics and offensive play. Upon joining Real Madrid, the Englishman has emerged as one of the world’s top offensive players, excelling in scoring and assisting. In case he continues in this role, Rodrygo Goes and even Franco Mastantuono might face pressure to leave the team.

With Bellingham and Brahim Diaz sharing a similar profile, they could potentially dominate the right wing, pushing Rodrygo and Franco into secondary roles. While this does not necessarily mean both will depart, it’s possible that at least one may exit. Furthermore, amid the challenges of the current season, Real Madrid might pursue a midfield reinforcement to bring balance to the squad.