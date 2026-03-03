Trending topics:
Virgil van Dijk could lose a key teammate as Liverpool’s Alisson Becker reportedly draws strong Serie A interest

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Alisson Becker of Liverpool during the Premier League match.
© Michael Steele/Getty ImagesAlisson Becker of Liverpool during the Premier League match.

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Liverpool have been surrounded by rumors that cast doubt on the continuity of key players such as Andrew Robertson, Mohamed Salah, Joe Gomez, among others. Alongside this, Virgil van Dijk could lose another key teammate, as Alisson Becker could leave the team. Amid his unstable contractual situation, the Brazilian is reportedly attracting the attention of two major Serie A clubs.

Despite being a Liverpool legend, Alisson Becker’s contract runs until 2027 and he has not yet been offered a renewal. In this context, the Brazilian is receiving strong interest from Inter Milan and Juventus FC, who are willing to pursue his signing despite him being 34 years old, La Repubblica reports. While he remains the starter for the Reds, they could be open to his departure if a strong offer arrives.

Since joining in 2018 from AS Roma, Alisson established himself as one of the most transformative players in Liverpool’s history. Winning a UEFA Champions League, two Premier League titles, a UEFA Super Cup, a FIFA Club World Cup, among others, he defined an era at the club. However, the Reds are reportedly aiming for a roster rebuild, casting doubt not only on the Brazilian’s future but also on that of other veterans.

Although the Brazilian reportedly attracts interest from Inter Milan and Juventus, they would have a big problem to complete his signing: his high salary. According to La Repubblica, the Brazilian goalkeeper has a salary of around €5 million, which would place him among the best paid at both teams. In view of this, both Italian teams are keeping other alternatives: Atalanta’s Marco Carnesecchi and Tottenham Hotspurs’ Guglielmo Vicario, who are also younger.

Liverpool&#039;s Alisson Becker

Alisson Becker of Liverpool celebrates a goal.

Alisson’s departure may ease reported Liverpool star’s anger

Although Liverpool are rebuilding their roster, Alisson Becker has remained one of Arne Slot’s most regular players, maintaining his key position in the team. At 34 years old, the Brazilian may not have much time left on the team, so the Reds signed Giorgi Mamardashvili as a bet for the future. However, the 25-year-old star is reportedly not entirely happy with his lack of playing time, something that the Brazilian’s possible departure could alleviate.

Report: Rodrygo could leave Real Madrid in swap deal for Liverpool star worth $100 million

While having paid €30 million to Valencia, Mamardashvili has accumulated only 934 minutes with the Reds, so he would be considering asking for a departure on loan, Graeme Bailey reports. However, the interest from Inter Milan and Juventus in Alisson could change this situation, as his departure would give him the starting role under Arne Slot. For this reason, the Georgian’s continuity could depend on whether the Brazilian leaves or stays at the club.

