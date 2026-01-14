Lionel Messi surprisingly turned down €1.4 billion offer from Cristiano Ronaldo’s rival team in the Saudi Pro League

After departing PSG, Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami as a free agent. The Argentine has swiftly cemented his status as a legend at the MLS side, becoming their top scorer and steering the team to multiple trophies. Interestingly, he was on the brink of moving to the Saudi Pro League as team rivaling Cristiano Ronaldo‘s presented him with a staggering €1.4 billion offer. Remarkably, he turned it down for an unexpected reason.

“If Messi agrees to sign with Al Ittihad, I would offer him a contract where he could earn whatever amount he wants, for as long as he wants… I contacted him before, when his contract with PSG ended. I offered him 1.4 billion euros. He rejected such a big offer for the sake of his family… he did not hesitate to reject it because family is more important than money…Al Ittihad will always open the door for him,” Team’s president Anmar Al Haili said, via NIBC.

Even though Messi is now 38 years old, he remains one of the best players in the world. In the recent MLS season, the Argentine led Inter Miami to their first MLS Cup, finishing as the league’s top scorer with 35 goals. For this reason, Anmar Al Haili is still willing to offer him everything financially, making it clear that it is a fairly minimal effort to have the best player in soccer history on his team, taking a jab at Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi’s potential arrival at Al Ittihad would not only be a key move in sporting terms but also provide a significant boost for the Saudi Pro League. Although Cristiano Ronaldo has already elevated the league, rekindling his rivalry with the Argentine would change the history of the competition. With Ronaldo still seeking his first title in the league, and Anmar Al Haili’s team having won it twice in the last three years, his potential move could be particularly intriguing.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF warms up before the Audi 2025 MLS Cup.

Messi’s move to Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League may not fit his plans

Lionel Messi’s future appears to have been settled for quite some time, making a move to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League highly unlikely. The Argentine has renewed his contract with Inter Miami through 2028 and holds a minority ownership stake in the club, according to The New York Times. This arrangement gives him significant influence over the Herons’ future plans, positioning him as an emerging key figure for MLS in the near future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Cristiano Ronaldo suffers worst losing streak for the second time in career: Has Lionel Messi ever lost three consecutive games so far?

Furthermore, Messi has expressed in an recent interview with Luzu TV his aspiration to become a club owner after retiring from professional soccer. Although the Saudi Pro League now welcomes foreign investors to purchase teams, MLS likely represents a more straightforward cultural fit given the history he has already made there. Consequently, his long-term plans are at odds with a move to Al Ittihad, rendering such a transfer improbable.