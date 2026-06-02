Report: Vinicius Jr’s Real Madrid renewal linked to performances at the 2026 World Cup

Vinícius Jr. has become a cornerstone of Real Madrid CF, playing a key role in numerous major titles, including the UEFA Champions League. Despite this, he has yet to renew his contract, which expires in 2027, creating considerable uncertainty among supporters. Amid the lengthy pause in negotiations, the 25-year-old star’s contract renewal is reportedly tied to his performance at the 2026 World Cup with Brazil.

According to Marco Ruiz, via Diario AS, negotiations between Vinícius Jr. and Real Madrid have been broken off for the last 10 months. With only a few months remaining before he is able to negotiate with any other club, the Brazilian’s contract renewal could get back on track after the 2026 World Cup. With this in mind, his performance at the anticipated tournament could have an impact on the conditions of the deal.

In case Vinícius Jr. shines as one of the best players at the 2026 World Cup, he could have greater leverage to demand a higher salary from Los Blancos. In addition, he could attract interest from numerous clubs that may look to sign him as a free agent. However, he also risks delivering an unconvincing performance and proving Real Madrid CF right, as the club is not looking to match his contract with that of Kylian Mbappé.

While Vinícius and Real Madrid have expressed their desire to continue together, his failure to renew could force a sale in the summer of 2026. With only one year remaining on his contract, the club may not be willing to risk losing him as a free agent and could become open to a transfer. The Brazilian could have a strong market in the Premier League, where several clubs could move to make a major offer at the end of the 2026 summer window if no agreement is reached.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.

Vinicius Jr. holds a gold chance in the 2026 World Cup with Brazil

Despite becoming one of the best players in the world, Vinícius Jr. has not managed to produce his best form for Brazil. After playing 48 matches for the national team, he has scored just nine goals and has not become as an undisputed leader on the pitch. However, Carlo Ancelotti’s arrival as head coach gives him a golden opportunity to silence his critics and shine as one of the standout players of the 2026 World Cup.

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see also Neymar Jr. set to compete with Vinicius Jr, and Raphinha for a starting role in Brazil, says Carlo Ancelotti

With Ancelotti in charge of the Canarinha, Vinícius Júnior appears to be showing his best version. Rather than using him solely as a left winger, the head coach gives him creative freedom, allowing him to get much closer to goal. With the full backing of the manager, he could be in his best opportunity yet to become the best player at the 2026 World Cup and even lead Brazil to the title, finally leaving his mark on the national team.