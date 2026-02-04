Marcus Rashford signing may not be straightforward as Hansi Flick’s Barcelona reportedly push to rethink the deal

After leaving serious doubts at Aston Villa, Marcus Rashford’s arrival at Barcelona was heavily criticized, as questions were raised about his potential impact on the team. Nevertheless, the Englishman has surprised everyone with his influence under Hansi Flick, making a difference both as a scorer and a creator. Despite everything pointing to his signing being a certainty, Barcelona are reportedly pushing to rethink the agreement with Manchester United.

According to Carrusel Deportivo, Marcus Rashford’s impact has been well appreciated in Barcelona. Despite this, they are not inclined to activate the €30 million purchase option. While the Blaugranas want to keep the Englishman, they are hoping to reduce that amount by reaching a different kind of agreement. Although the 28-year-old is willing to lower his salary to remain with the Spanish side, lowering the price demanded by Manchester United appears to be difficult.

Reducing the €30 million fee poses a significant challenge for Barcelona. After witnessing Rashford’s impact, Manchester United are contemplating reintegrating the 28-year-old striker into the squad. With a potential role envisioned for him, the Red Devils might resist any efforts to lower the player’s price. Consequently, the Blaugranas risk losing one of their top scorers this season, which would be a major setback for Hansi Flick.

Even though Marcus Rashford is a well-known Manchester United supporter, he has acknowledged that his priority is to remain at Barcelona. With the Spanish side interested in keeping him, the Englishman could apply pressure on the Red Devils, forcing an agreement to be reached for his transfer. For this reason, Hansi Flick still hold strong chances of retaining one of his best scorers heading into the 2026–27 season.

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with teammate Marcus Rashford.

Not only Rashford: Barcelona eye another major attacking signing

Hansi Flick appears to be finding the right formula at Barcelona, implementing a highly varied attacking approach. Far from relying solely on Robert Lewandowski, they have gained multiple scorers, such as Ferran Torres, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Marcus Rashford. Because of this, the Polish striker is leaning toward an exit, already setting a deadline to define his future. As a result, the Blaugranas are reportedly targeting the signing of another offensive star.

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Julián Álvarez has emerged as Barcelona’s top priority, as he is seen as an ideal fit. However, his arrival is complicated, as Atlético Madrid would reportedly demand more than $100 million for his transfer, according to Diario Sport. In light of this, Dušan Vlahović has emerged as another alternative, as he would arrive as a free agent. Even so, the Serbian’s high salary remains a key issue to address, reports MARCA.