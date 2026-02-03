Vinicius tempted by Flamengo executive to leave Real Madrid: ‘We won’t have to pay anything’

Despite being one of the best players in the world, Vinicius Junior has seen his role at Real Madrid diminish in recent months. This is partly due to Kylian Mbappe, who has emerged as the team’s undisputed star and pushed the Brazilian into a secondary role. In that context, Flamengo have emerged as an unexpected option.

This week, the Brazilian club officially presented Lucas Paqueta, who returned to Flamengo after eight years following his transfer from West Ham United. During his introductory press conference, Vinicius’ name was brought up as a potential future target.

“Now, what comes next is to talk about Vinicius Junior,” Flamengo sporting director Jose Boto said, according to ESPN, before addressing Real Madrid president Florentino Perez directly. “When does his contract end, president? We won’t have to pay anything to Real Madrid.”

Those remarks, while delivered in a joking tone, reflect a genuine ambition from the Brazilian giants: to continue strengthening their squad with top-level signings in order to move closer to competing with Europe’s elite clubs.

When does Vinicius’ contract with Real Madrid expire?

The idea of Flamengo seriously pursuing Vinicius may seem far-fetched, but in the not-so-distant future it could become more realistic. The Brazilian winger is under contract with Real Madrid until June 30, 2027, with a release clause set at €1 billion (approximately $1.18 billion).

That figure makes an early departure virtually impossible unless Real Madrid are willing to negotiate his exit for a lower fee. However, if uncertainty continues over time, anything could happen. While there have been reports of potential contract extension talks, no agreement has been reached so far.

As the deadline approaches, Real Madrid will likely move decisively in one of two directions: either convincing Vinicius to sign an extension or actively negotiating a transfer to another club in order to secure a significant fee. But if the player holds firm, he could leave as a free agent in mid-2027.

Flamengo excited about Paqueta’s return

Beyond the speculation surrounding Vinicius, Flamengo have plenty of reasons to be optimistic. The club has secured the return of Lucas Paqueta, another homegrown star who remains in his prime and is aiming to be part of Brazil’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“Without Paqueta’s willingness, this transfer would have been impossible, no matter how strong our financial situation is,” Boto said at the same press conference. “Everything he did with his staff to be here was crucial. That shows how much he loves Flamengo. At this price, there were 10 or 15 European clubs that wanted him.”