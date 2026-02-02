Report: Cristiano Ronaldo halting Saudi Pro League domino effect involving Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kanté

Cristiano Ronaldo has made headlines in Saudi Arabia in recent days after opting out of Al Nassr’s most recent match, a decision that reports have framed as a protest aimed at league authorities. Amid that backdrop, the Portuguese star is now reportedly at the center of a stalled domino effect in the Saudi Pro League involving Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kanté.

With several high-profile players, including Fabinho, Kanté and Benzema, nearing the end of their contracts, Al Ittihad had been preparing for potential departures during the winter transfer window in an effort to offset previous investments. Among them, the French duo appeared most inclined to seek a move midway through the season, albeit under different circumstances.

Fenerbahce initially pushed to sign Kanté, while Benzema, facing uncertainty over his contract and dissatisfied with an offer on the table, was left out of Al Ittihad’s most recent match. With their star striker potentially on the way out, Al Ittihad pursued Fenerbahce forward Youssef En-Nesyri, structuring a swap deal that would send Kanté back to Europe.

At the same time, Al Hilal emerged as the leading contender to sign Benzema. Fabrizio Romano reported that the striker had already agreed to personal terms, while Kanté had reportedly completed medical tests to finalize his move. Both deals, however, remain pending official approval, and are now facing unexpected resistance.

Youssef En-Nesyri of Fenerbahce and Ngolo Kante of Al Ittihad.

Ronaldo blocks Benzema and Kanté deals to the detriment of Al Hilal

According to Turkish journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, Ronaldo is opposing Benzema’s potential transfer to Al Hilal, a stance that reportedly factored into his decision to sit out Al Nassr’s last match. That opposition has effectively frozen the chain reaction that would have seen Kanté depart as part of the En-Nesyri swap.

see also Ronaldo’s pull still matters as Al Ahli’s Ivan Toney details the Portuguese influence on his Saudi Pro League move

Ronaldo’s frustration is said to stem from dissatisfaction with the Public Investment Fund’s management of Al Nassr, particularly regarding perceived underinvestment. The Portuguese star, echoing sentiments previously voiced by coach Jorge Jesus, has also taken note of what he views as preferential treatment toward Al Hilal, a perception reinforced by the push to bring Benzema to the club.

Further fueling the situation, Record CEO Pedro Sousa reported that the PIF wanted Ronaldo himself to move to Al Hilal ahead of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in June. According to Sousa, Ronaldo rejected the idea of playing for another Saudi club, a decision that further strained relations and added weight to his current stance.

With Al Nassr set to face Al Ittihad next Friday and the European winter transfer window nearing its close, the outcome remains uncertain. Whether the PIF moves forward with Benzema’s transfer or Ronaldo’s influence ultimately disrupts a multi-club operation could have ripple effects across the Saudi Pro League in the days ahead.

