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Rodri leaves door open to Real Madrid ahead of World Cup as Jose Mourinho could play key role in potential transfer

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Rodri (L) of Manchester City and Jose Mourinho (R).
© Michael Steele & Alex Broadway/Getty ImagesRodri (L) of Manchester City and Jose Mourinho (R).

Rodri has long been one of Real Madrid‘s primary targets, and the midfielder himself has never fully closed the door on a return to Spain. With his future set to be resolved after the 2026 World Cup, Jose Mourinho‘s reported appointment at the club could prove to be a decisive factor in any potential transfer.

Following a 2025-26 season at Manchester City disrupted by recurring muscular injuries, Rodri has been called up by Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente for the World Cup. His future beyond this summer, however, remains an open question, particularly after Real Madrid presidential candidate Enrique Riquelme declared on ESPN, “If I am president, a player like Rodri will play for Real Madrid,” adding further fuel to the speculation.

Speaking to reporters at Spain’s training camp in Las Rozas, Rodri was asked directly about Riquelme’s comments and any links to the Spanish capital, but sidestepped the topic with a pointed response: “We’re here to talk about the World Cup. In terms of my future, I’ll wait until the World Cup is over.

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He then expanded on the broader picture without offering any indication that he intends to shut down the rumors. “It’s normal, it’s a part of football, names of players being linked to particular clubs. I’m focused, I’m captain of the national team. My responsibility is to accept it. I’m a leader in the group, my only job is to help Spain win this World Cup… I won’t waste time on all that, and after the World Cup, we’ll see,” he concluded.

Even while working through his injury issues, Rodri has consistently stopped short of ruling out a return to Spain as a player, at a time when Madrid’s interest has been intensifying. That dynamic makes Manchester City’s position increasingly difficult, particularly with Pep Guardiola having announced his departure from the club after a decade in charge, removing one of the primary reasons Rodri might have had for staying.

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Real Madrid tops Forbes list with nearly $10 billion valuation: Barcelona, Manchester United and seven MLS teams land in the top 30

Heading into the 2026-27 campaign, Rodri will be in the final year of his City contract, which runs through June 2027, and the club has already tabled a renewal offer. With a market value of €65 million according to Transfermarkt, Rodri has made no secret of keeping his options open for the summer transfer window once the World Cup concludes.

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Mourinho and a potential role in Rodri’s signing

As recently reported by The Athletic, Jose Mourinho has already signed his deal with Real Madrid and is set to lead the club for the next three seasons. While transfer business at the Bernabeu is traditionally driven by the board rather than the coaching staff, Mourinho could still serve as a significant influencing factor in any push for Rodri.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid are not currently positioned to spend heavily on Rodri, and the more realistic scenario would involve either sign him in a “cheap” fee or wait for him to become a free agent in 2027. However, if Mourinho makes acquiring Rodri a personal priority, Los Blancos could accelerate their timeline and move sooner than initially planned.

Early reports from Diario AS had already flagged the defensive midfielder position as one of Mourinho’s two top priorities alongside a creative midfielder in his rebuild of the squad. With his appointment having been complicated by the club’s upcoming presidential elections, Real Madrid’s pursuit of Rodri is set to be one of the most closely watched transfer storylines of the summer once the World Cup draws to a close.

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