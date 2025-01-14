Real Madrid‘s humbling 2-5 defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final has shaken the foundations at the Santiago Bernabeu. Despite having won two trophies this season and maintaining a strong position in La Liga, the team’s struggles in high-stakes matches have prompted Carlo Ancelotti to reevaluate his tactical approach. Now, one of the club’s marquee attacking stars—Vinicius, Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo, or Jude Bellingham—is at risk of being dropped in favor of balance and stability.

The debacle against Barcelona was the latest in a series of underwhelming performances in big games this season. Matches against elite opposition like Liverpool, AC Milan, and Atletico Madrid have laid bare Los Blancos’ vulnerabilities.

As reported by The Athletic’s Mario Cortegana, Ancelotti is now considering abandoning the all-out attack strategy that saw four of his most creative players—Mbappe, Vinicius, Rodrygo, and Bellingham—start in the same lineup. While this star-studded setup worked during an eight-game unbeaten run before the Clasico, the Super Cup defeat highlighted its lack of defensive solidity.

Ancelotti’s solution? A tactical shift that prioritizes balance, with an additional midfielder replacing one of the four attackers.

Who will be the likely sacrifice?

While the identity of the benched star remained under wraps initially, all signs point to Rodrygo being the odd man out. The Brazilian forward’s versatility and work rate are highly valued by the coaching staff, but the presence of untouchable stars like Vinicius, Mbappe, and Bellingham limits his chances.

A potential 4-4-2 formation would see Federico Valverde occupying the right flank, providing defensive coverage and energy, while Bellingham would assume a slightly deeper role on the left. Rodrygo’s exclusion in such a setup appears inevitable, even though his contributions have been critical in the past.

Ancelotti himself recently acknowledged the 24-year-old’s importance but hinted at the challenges the Brazilian faces in competing with his high-profile teammates: “For me, he is as important as the others. He was not valued in the Ballon d’Or selection. He deserved to be in the top 30 without a doubt. Someone has forgotten what he did in the Champions League, scoring against City and being important.”

Rodrygo’s growing frustration

Rodrygo’s omission from the Ballon d’Or shortlist this year, despite playing a pivotal role in Real Madrid’s La Liga and Champions League triumphs, has visibly irked the 23-year-old. His frustration was evident in a since-deleted social media post where he called for his name to be added to the ‘BMV’ [Bellingham-Mbappe-Vinicius] frontline.

Ancelotti also dismissed concerns about jealousy among his players but admitted he would address it if it became an issue. “There’s a very good and healthy atmosphere in the dressing room,” the Italian boss said. “For him, it is a motivation to compare himself with these players [Vinicius, Mbappe, Bellingham].”