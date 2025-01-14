AC Milan’s plans to reinforce their attack in January have hit a major roadblock. The failed transfer of Noah Okafor to Leipzig has disrupted their strategy, leaving their pursuit of Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford in limbo. Adding to their dilemma, the Rossoneri must also decide between targeting Rashford or Kyle Walker due to roster restrictions.

Noah Okafor, the Swiss forward, was on the verge of joining RB Leipzig in a loan deal with an option to buy for €25 million. This move was crucial for the Italian side as it would have created space and funds to pursue Rashford. However, Leipzig pulled out of the deal after medical examinations revealed Okafor was not fit to contribute immediately.

Sky Germany journalist Philipp Hinze confirmed the development, stating: “The results of the medical check showed that Okafor is not an immediate help. The Swiss player is not ready for action. As a result, Leipzig have cancelled the transfer.”

Okafor, who has been recovering from a calf injury sustained in December, has missed Milan’s last four Serie A games. While the injury has healed, Leipzig’s management deemed him unready for the Bundesliga’s demands.

Move for Rashford in jeopardy?

Marcus Rashford, the Manchester United forward, has been linked to Milan amid his turbulent season at Old Trafford. The 27-year-old has struggled to find form and has not played since December 30. Reports suggest that United are open to offloading Rashford, but his high wages—over £300,000 per week—remain a stumbling block for potential suitors.

The Rossoneri, with former United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic advising them, had been preparing to go “all in” for Rashford once Okafor’s departure was finalized. However, the collapse of the ace’s move leaves the Italians without the financial flexibility to proceed aggressively.

Adding to the uncertainty, Rashford has reportedly expressed his desire for a “new challenge.” In an interview, he hinted at leaving United: “I am ready for something new after these last 18 months.”

What does it all mean for Kyle Walker?

A possible setback in the Rashford talks with the Red Devils could open the door for a Kyle Walker transfer. Due to squad restrictions, they can only register one British player in addition to their two existing non-EU players—Emerson Royal and Strahinja Pavlovic. This means they must choose between Rashford and Kyle Walker.

Walker, a veteran defender from Manchester City, offers a more affordable option compared to Rashford. While he wouldn’t address Milan’s attacking needs, his defensive capabilities and lower wage demands make him an attractive alternative.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the San Siro outfit have been weighing their options: “The club faces a significant decision. Rashford provides firepower, but his wages are steep. Walker, on the other hand, adds depth at a reasonable cost.”