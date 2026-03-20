Kylian Mbappe on alert as Real Madrid teammate Jude Bellingham gets encouraging injury update ahead of Atletico Madrid derby

Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham are at the center of attention as Real Madrid prepares for its crucial La Liga derby against Atletico Madrid. The stakes are high: Los Blancos sit just four points behind Barcelona, and any slip-up could intensify the pressure at the Bernabeu.

While Real Madrid’s squad has been heavily impacted by injuries, an encouraging update on Jude Bellingham gives hope for a boost in midfield, though the specifics of his availability remain under wraps.

After nearly six weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, Jude Bellingham has made a notable step in his recovery. “He did part of the training session with the rest of the group and is in with a chance of making the bench,” reports Diario AS.

This partial return marks a significant milestone, as Bellingham’s presence could provide both dynamism in attack and defensive stability against a typically compact Atletico side. However, caution remains. Los Blancos coach Alvaro Arbeloa is mindful of past lessons.

Bellingham has been out for almost 20 days

“While training with the group is a positive step, full match sharpness and resilience take time after a muscle injury,” he explained. The English midfielder previously made an accelerated comeback after shoulder surgery for a derby against Atletico, which ended in a 5-2 defeat, underscoring the risk of rushing players back too soon.

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Injury woes still exist

Despite the positive updates, Real Madrid will be without several key players for the derby. Thibaut Courtois, Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy, Dani Ceballos, and Militao remain sidelined, although Militao’s return is imminent post-international break.

The Spanish boss will need to make careful decisions regarding starting lineups, especially with Bellingham’s match sharpness uncertain. While inclusion on the bench seems likely, a start could risk aggravating his thigh injury, and the team is unwilling to jeopardize the rest of the campaign.

Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid

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Bellingham’s strategic implications for the Madrid derby

If the Englishman features, his vision and ability to arrive in key areas could be decisive in breaking down Atletico Madrid’s disciplined defensive setup. His return would also relieve the burden on other midfielders who have logged heavy minutes in recent fixtures.

Carreras and Asencio’s potential starts to strengthen Madrid’s defensive options, reducing reliance on a small core of players and allowing for better tactical flexibility.

As Arbeloa balances squad fitness with competitive necessity, the Madrid derby could see a blend of returning stars and cautious management, a strategy aimed at preserving form and avoiding setbacks ahead of crucial upcoming fixtures, including clashes against Mallorca and Bayern Munich.

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