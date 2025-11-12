Vinicius Junior is set to have a new role in Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil lineup ahead the 2026 World Cup

Vinicius Junior has emerged as one of the world’s top players at Real Madrid. Over his 338 appearances for the team, he has scored 111 goals and contributed 87 assists, establishing himself as a cornerstone of the team’s sporting success. Despite his achievements at the club level, he has struggled to mirror this performance for Brazil. However, coach Carlo Ancelotti revealed that the 25-year-old star will take on a new role in the lineup ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

“[I see him] as a winger or as a central striker. Vinícius has the quality to score many goals. I’ve spoken to him: ‘Look, when you’re playing as a winger, to score goals you have to do three or four dribbles. Touch the ball seven or eight times. And in the centre, just one well-timed movement is enough to score a goal.’ He understood it, he likes playing in that position,” Carlo Ancelotti said, via PLACAR.

Since Ancelotti arrived in Brazil, Vinicius has elevated his performances, making an impact in various areas beyond just the wing. He has scored two goals in the four games since the coach took over. Like his time at Real Madrid under the Italian, he has shown the ability to interchange positions with the striker, becoming significantly more dangerous in attack. Consequently, the 25-year-old star may be reaching his peak form with the national team.

Even if Vinicius has only scored eight goals in his 43 games since debuting with Brazil, he might be facing his best chance to shine with the national team. As a star on Ancelotti’s roster, he could seize the opportunity of the 2026 World Cup to display his top scoring form, much like he has showcased with Real Madrid. Alongside Joao Pedro and Raphinha, Ancelotti’s offense could bring out the best in the 25-year-old, who could excel at playing inside.

Vinicius Junior of Brazil leaves the pitch during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

Vinicius Junior praises Ancelotti’s impressive work with Brazil

Before Carlo Ancelotti arrived in Brazil, the national team faced challenges in the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers. However, the Italian coach has instilled a defined style of play, securing their qualification for the prestigious tournament while also rejuvenating the roster. In response to these changes, Vinicius Jr has praised the coach’s impact, highlighting the crucial detail that made all the difference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Messi should be an example for Neymar in Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil ahead of 2026 World Cup, says Casemiro

“With Ancelotti, we are evolving and creating a style of play. Finding that before the World Cup will be important because there are only a few games left… Ancelotti has done the same thing he did at the other clubs he has been at. The work he has done is to instill confidence in the players, leaving everyone eager to take advantage of each player’s characteristics in their best position,” Vinicius Jr said, via CBF website.

Not only have Brazil achieved superior results, but players like Raphinha, Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, and Vinicius, among others, have found their ideal positions in the lineup, enhancing their comfort and synchronization on the field. However, Carlo Ancelotti’s team faces a tight timeline to finalize his World Cup preparations, with upcoming matches against Senegal on November 15 and Tunisia on November 18.