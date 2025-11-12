Harry Kane’s contract clause could cost Bayern Munich a fortune amid reported Barcelona interest

Robert Lewandowski has scored more than 100 goals for Barcelona over the past four seasons, playing a pivotal role in the club’s recent domestic success. However, at 37 years old and with his contract nearing expiration, serious doubts have begun to surface about his future. In that context, Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has reportedly been identified as a possible successor.

“Barcelona have made Harry Kane their first-choice target to replace Robert Lewandowski,” The Guardian recently reported. Such a move would be a blockbuster transfer, considering the extraordinary form the English forward is enjoying in Germany, breaking goal records almost every week.

Kane’s current status—widely regarded as one of Europe’s best strikers—suggests that acquiring him would come at a steep price. Goals are the most valuable commodity in soccer, and naturally, they command high fees in the transfer market.

However, the terms of Kane’s deal with Bayern Munich could open the door to a potential exit. He is currently in the third year of his four-year contract with the German side, and starting in June 2026, he will have a release clause worth £57 million (approximately $74.7 million).

Barcelona are reportedly after a center forward to replace Lewandowski.

While that figure represents a significant amount, it is still well below what clubs typically pay for players of Kane’s caliber. As a result, his name is likely to be linked to several major clubs in the coming months. The key question is whether Barcelona—given their well-documented financial struggles—can afford to make such a substantial investment in the 32-year-old forward.

How much did Bayern Munich pay for Kane?

It’s clear that Bayern Munich have no intention of letting Harry Kane leave anytime soon. He has been the team’s undisputed leader over the past two seasons and continues to be so at the start of the current campaign. In 113 appearances across all competitions for the German club, Kane has scored 108 goals.

Those numbers speak for themselves and illustrate the massive impact Harry has had since his arrival in the Bundesliga. Bayern Munich made a major investment in him during the summer of 2023, paying around $130 million to Tottenham Hotspur—the most expensive transfer in German soccer history. Even so, Kane has managed to exceed expectations since joining the club. That’s why losing him for just $74 million would be a major blow for Bayern.

The future of Robert Lewandowski

FIFA regulations allow players to freely negotiate with any club in the world once they enter the final six months of their contracts. In just over a month, Robert Lewandowski will reach that point, as his deal with Barcelona expires on June 30, 2026.

In this scenario, speculation continues to swirl around the Polish striker’s future. So far, he has not made progress in negotiations to extend his stay in Catalonia. This has fueled rumors of potential moves, with Fenerbahce in Turkey mentioned as a possible destination as early as January, and AC Milan emerging as another option for Lewandowski next summer.