Cristiano Ronaldo makes honest admission on dream of reaching 1,000 goals in 2026 World Cup final with Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to chase history even in the twilight of his career, with his goal tally climbing to 953 and counting. With the 2026 World Cup likely to be his final major tournament, the Portuguese superstar made an honest admission about the dream of scoring his 1,000th goal in the final with Portugal.

Currently with the national team for the November international break, Ronaldo will have the chance to help Portugal secure its ticket to the 2026 World Cup, starting with a key match against the Republic of Ireland. Speaking with CNN, Ronaldo confirmed that the 2026 edition will be his last World Cup, subtly setting a timeline for his retirement while continuing to rewrite the record books.

During Wednesday’s press conference, Ronaldo was asked about the scenario of scoring his 1,000th goal in the World Cup final to lift the trophy, but he ended up downplaying the idea: “You’ve been watching too many movies — that would be way too perfect. Back to reality, all those numbers you mentioned make me happy, of course. A national team never depends on just one player, but those are interesting and good stats.“

The Al Nassr forward went on to clarify his mindset heading into the tournament. “As for the World Cup, what I said before still stands — I don’t want to repeat myself. Goals are always good to score. I want to play in this next World Cup; otherwise, I wouldn’t be here. But one step at a time. If those numbers did come true, I’d end my career on a high,” Ronaldo candidly stated, setting expectations for reaching 1,000 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal holding the UEFA Nations League trophy.

Reaching that dream scenario will be far from easy. Between the Saudi Pro League and the AFC Champions League Two, Al Nassr have 28 matches remaining this season, while Portugal are expected to play six more games before the World Cup. Sitting 47 goals away from the milestone with a minimum of 34 matches left, Ronaldo would need to average roughly 1.4 goals per game, a steep challenge, especially with coach Jorge Jesus managing his minutes.

Portugal currently sit atop Group F and can officially clinch qualification with a win against Ireland on Thursday or Armenia on Sunday. While Ronaldo insists he isn’t obsessed with reaching 1,000 goals, he admitted that achieving it would be a dream way to close his career.

Ronaldo and his constant evolution in soccer

Ronaldo’s decision to join Al Nassr in 2022 sparked controversy at the time, as many saw it as the end of his run in elite European soccer. Yet since his move to Saudi Arabia, the veteran forward has remained a key figure for Portugal, leading them to victory in the 2025 UEFA Nations League final against Lamine Yamal’s Spain.

Asked about how scoring goals has changed throughout his career, Ronaldo explained: “Scoring goals, in my view, is the hardest thing to do in football. I was smart enough to adapt to modern football — to the physical and mental demands, to the environments of clubs, national teams, and leagues. A smart player adapts. That’s how I think, and that’s how I’ll always think.

He then reflected on how much the game has evolved. “Football isn’t the same as it was a few years ago — not even a year ago. In your job it’s probably the same: you gain certain skills and lose others. For me, what really makes the difference is the mind. The mind — the head, of course,” he added.