Vinicius in tears after Real Madrid fans’ booing as coach Arbeloa steps in with support: ‘No one should forget’

Real Madrid have endured an extremely difficult week. Eliminations from the Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey within just a few days put the spotlight on several players, including Vinicius Jr. Interim head coach Alvaro Arbeloa spoke out, offering a message of support for the Brazilian winger.

On Saturday, Real Madrid secured a hard-fought 2–0 victory against Levante in Matchday 20 of La Liga, ending a streak of consecutive failures. However, the win did not come easily: Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring with a penalty in the 58th minute, and Raul Asencio later sealed the victory.

When tensions were at their highest and the teams went into halftime tied 0–0, Real Madrid fans expressed particular frustration toward some squad members, including Vinicius Jr. and Jude Bellingham, and even directed boos at president Florentino Perez.

This situation prompted an emotional reaction from the Brazilian winger. Television images shared on social media captured the exact moment Vinicius held his head in his hands, in tears during the break, frustrated by the team’s poor form and the fans’ disapproval.

Tweet placeholder

Arbeloa’s response regarding Vinicius

After the match, Alvaro Arbeloa held a press conference and was asked about the fans’ booing toward the team. “I have always respected the Bernabeu. I have been booed many times myself, and what makes this club great is its demands… We have to give them much more, especially this week,” the coach said, according to Marca.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Vinícius Jr. takes on new role at Real Madrid under coach Álvaro Arbeloa after Xabi Alonso’s dismissal

When asked specifically about Vinicius Jr., Arbeloa was clear: “I am going to work to have the best Vinicius, I am going to demand my players support him,” Alvaro said. “He is not afraid, he has character, he has defended this club with everything he has. He is one of the most game-changing players, if not the most, in the world.”

At the same time, Arbeloa sent a message to Real Madrid fans about Vinicius: “No one should forget what Vini has done here. He has carried this team on his back and delivered titles. He is one of ours and will continue to be for a long time.”

Arbeloa’s cryptic message regarding boos at Florentino Perez

The fans’ disapproval was particularly surprising as it targeted president Florentino Perez. When asked about this, Alvaro Arbeloa did not hold back. “I know where the boos are coming from. These campaigns are not from people who dislike Florentino, but from those who do not support Madrid. They won’t fool me,” the coach said. “He is the most important person in this club alongside Bernabeu, and we Madridistas are aware of everything Florentino has done for this club.”

Advertisement